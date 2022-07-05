Community Calendar, July 5-6

07/02/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 06/30/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220630052 Welfare Check Incident Address : W Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: S4 Time Reported: 18:08 Time Dispatched: 19:24 Time Arrived : 19:26 Time Completed : 19:28 Synopsis: 220630053 Verbal Disturbance IP Incident Address : Topaz Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Hughes, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P1 Time Reported: 18:50 Time Dispatched: 18:52 Time Arrived : 18:56 Time Completed : 19:22 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:50 Time Dispatched: 19:01 Time Arrived : 19:06 Time Completed : 19:40 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 18:50 Time Dispatched: 18:55 Time Arrived : 19:00 Time Completed : 19:22 Synopsis: 220630054 Recovered Stolen Property Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:29 Time Completed : 21:16 Synopsis: Officers took a report reference a vehicle stolen from Mesquite which was recovered in a neighboring agency. 220630055 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:21 Time Dispatched: 22:37 Time Arrived : 22:37 Time Completed : 23:00 Synopsis: 220630056 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:02 Time Completed : 21:02 Synopsis: 220630057 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P1 Time Reported: 21:14 Time Dispatched: 21:18 Time Arrived : 21:18 Time Completed : 21:26 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 21:14 Time Dispatched: 21:19 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:24 Synopsis: 220630058 Minor Gambling Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:14 Time Dispatched: 23:15 Time Arrived : 23:20 Time Completed : 23:50 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:14 Time Dispatched: 23:16 Time Arrived : 23:27 Time Completed : 23:39 Synopsis: Police responded to a casino regarding a minor gambling incident. One adult male was issued a citation for gambling as a minor. 220630059 Welfare Check Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: T Bundy, R Hughes, J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatc Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:46 Time Dispatched: 23:50 Time Arrived : 23:55 Time Completed : 00:51 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:46 Time Dispatched: 23:50 Time Arrived : 23:53 Time Completed : 00:51 Unit: P1 Time Reported: 23:46 Time Dispatched: 23:51 Time Arrived : 23:54 Time Completed : 00:11 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:46 Time Dispatched: 23:50 Time Arrived : 23:53 Time Completed : 01:05 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 23:46 Time Dispatched: 23:53 Time Arrived : 23:58 Time Completed : 00:02 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 23:46 Time Dispatched: 23:53 Time Arrived : 23:59 Time Completed : 00:51 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 23:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 23:53 Synopsis: 220701001 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Osprey St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:17 Time Dispatched: 01:21 Time Arrived : 01:28 Time Completed : 02:12 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:17 Time Dispatched: 01:21 Time Arrived : 01:28 Time Completed : 02:33 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 01:17 Time Dispatched: 01:21 Time Arrived : 01:28 Time Completed : 02:10 Synopsis: Officers responded to the report of a suspicious situation. A report was taken. 220701002 Welfare Check Incident Address : Vineyard Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:28 Time Dispatched: 02:16 Time Arrived : 02:16 Time Completed : 02:25 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 01:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:15 Time Completed : 02:33 Synopsis: 220701003 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Vineyard Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:25 Time Completed : 02:29 Synopsis: 220701004 Person On Foot Incident Address : N GRAPEVINE Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:33 Time Completed : 02:47 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:33 Time Completed : 02:45 Synopsis: 22ACO2017 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:48 Time Completed : 06:39 Synopsis: 22ACO2018 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:51 Time Completed : 06:42 Synopsis: 22MCC2197 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 21:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:02 Time Completed : 21:02 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 06/30/22` and `06:00:00 07/01/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***

