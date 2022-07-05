Fun on the Fourth in West Bend

Cedarburg's annual 4th of July Hometown Celebration took place on Monday. Although the fireworks were postponed due to the imminent threat of bad weather, the rest of the day was filled with fun at Cedar Creek Park that included children's activities, live music, food and beverages. The fireworks display has...
GRAFTON — Village residents celebrated freedom at Grafton's annual Independence Day Parade on Saturday, July 2. The parade kicked off a daylong event that included a performance by the UW Marching Band, live music by The Playlist, food and beverages, kids games and fireworks.
Dec. 25, 1934 - June 30, 2022. John Charles Love, age 87, died June 30, 2022, at Cedar Community in West Bend. He was born December 25, 1934, in Waukesha to the late John Charles Love, Sr., and Dorothy Elizabeth Love (nee Webb). John attended schools in Waukesha through graduation...
WEST BEND — A new salon is all set to come to the Barton area of West Bend, as the Plan Commission of the city has approved the permit and site plan required for a vacant lot to be developed into the new business. The proposal for a new...
CEDARBURG — A new social house and mercantile has moved into downtown Cedarburg. Enjoy yourself at Art of Joy, W63N664 Washington Ave., a family-friendly outdoor cocktail and beer garden located right along Cedar Creek. The new business is run by Cedarburg residents Stephanie Hayes, the former Cedarburg Cultural Center...
WAUKESHA, Wis. — TMJ4 is honored to announce we'll be broadcasting the Waukesha Christmas Parade live this year so that community members can watch wherever they are most comfortable. The community has been resilient in the face of last year's tragedy that killed six people and injured dozens more.
Grafton's Independence Day fireworks display was one of many planned activities that were a part of the village's Holidaze celebration. The fireworks were shot off from Lime Kiln Park on Saturday, July 2.
WEST BEND — The COVID pandemic encouraged many small business owners to get creative. Some perfected the art of curbside delivery, others limited capacity and created signage to accommodate social distancing, and Nancy Justman — well, she opened her first storefront. The owner of Perfectly Imperfect 4 You,...
The Volunteer Center of Washington County is partnering with Sue and Russ Darrow for a new fundraising initiative to help move their 303 Water Street Expansion Project forward. The “Darrows Deliver Matching Grant” will offer donors the opportunity to double their donation by matching donations, dollar-for-dollar, up to $150,000. The...
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A July 3rd fireworks display in Menomonee Falls turns deadly. For the past few years, Ben and Emily Reimers have been core members of the Falls Baptist Church – arriving as students and eventually becoming teachers. "Quiet, but very loving servants of the Lord," said...
38 Special and Night Ranger at Gathering on there Green. Rotary Park, in Mequon!. Join Gathering on the Green for arena electrifiers 38 Special and Night Ranger join forces for a night of southern rock, metal-infused jams, and lung-busting power ballads on July 9th at 8:00 pm in Rotary Park, Mequon, WI.
BROOKFIELD — A luxurious 13,000-square-foot home in Brookfield’s Berkshire Hills is for sale. The home has a movie screening room, golf simulator, pool, and a private guest suite accessible by elevator. The custom home, built by Regency Builders, is going for $6 million with other eyepopping amenities. Jonathan...
This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Traffic Cone. This 3-month-old sweetheart weighs just 3 pounds and has the most beautiful long, gray coat. Traffic Cone is quite shy when meeting new people and would do best in a home with kids older than 8. This...
WEST BEND — When West Bend mom Hannah Schleef began creating cloth books as a way to connect with her toddler, she never imagined it would lead her to create a wildly popular, fast-selling book collection and opening her very own downtown studio space — but just four years after launching her child-based business, Evensong, that is exactly what became her reality.
HARTFORD — The Hartford Historical Society will be hosting their first speakeasy fundraiser for their organization at Hank’s SpeakEZ, 25 W. Sumner St. in Hartford, inside Hank’s Restaurant and Drinkery, from 7 p.m. to “when the Feds show up” on July 16. This will be...
DELAFIELD — Buff City soap opened its newest location at 3201 Golf Road in the Delafield shopping center Thursday. The soap store kicked off its grand opening, attracting a line of excited customers. Once inside the door, customers had their first look at the array of soap, location, bath, shower, and natural detergent products. What sets Buff City Soap apart from the others is that all of its soap is plant-based. It also makes soap daily.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four Wisconsin residents hit the jackpot all at the same time. According to the Wisconsin Lottery, four lucky Wisconsinites won SuperCash!’s top prize of $350,000. This rare feat has only happened two other times in the last five years. The first time four players won...
Heavy late afternoon rain on July 4 prompted the Germantown Fourth of July parade and the fireworks to be called off. “The safety of our residents was the biggest concern in making the decision to postpone. That is always first. If there was a downpour – which there was – people would be running for shelter and could fall and get hurt,” said Germantown Trustee Jan Miller, a co-chair of the Germantown Fourth of July Committee. “The threatening weather that could also have thunder and lightning posed a risk to all the park festivities — band, games, bouncy houses. There is not enough shelter for hundreds of people.”
