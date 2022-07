FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Hillcats pitcher Trenton Delholm delivered 6 strong innings on the mound Wednesday, as the Cats quieted Fredericksburg on the road, 5-1. Lynchburg (40-37) was buoyed by Delholm (W, 4-2, 3.89 ERA) who threw 6 innings, allowing just one run on two hits, while striking out 5 with three walks. Hugo Villalobos and Tyler Thorton came up with clutch relief innings, allowing no runs and just one additional hit, while Villalobos added three strikeouts in his two innings of work.

