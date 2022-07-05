ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo man arraigned in connection to fatal shooting, shooting at BPD officers

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XipQW_0gVOAHHT00

A Buffalo man was arraigned Tuesday in connection to his role in the fatal shooting of another man and shooting at Buffalo police officers.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 27-year-old Nakeem Haynes was arraigned before Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens on one count of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

"Mr. Haynes then allegedly took off after multiple shots were fired that struck the 63-year-old victim and one shot that allegedly hit him in the head," Erie County district attorney John Flynn said.

The district attorney's office said Haynes is accused of fatally shooting 63-year-old Atlas Johnson in the area of Broadway and Sears in Buffalo on June 17. Police were on routine patrol in the area and responded to the shooting. A pursuit occurred and during the pursuit Haynes allegedly fired a single shot into the windshield of the police vehicle, striking the gun holster of one of the officers. A foot pursuit then occurred and Haynes allegedly fired his gun at the officers during the foot pursuit.

Haynes was allegedly shot by the officers on Playter Street and detained. Officers allegedly provided first aid and he was transported to ECMC where he was hospitalized but has since been released.

"We have come to the conclusion that the actions of the two Buffalo police officers were justified under the law. There will be no criminal charges that will be faced against these two Buffalo police officers. They were shot at while they were sitting in the car. They were also allegedly shot at while they engaged in a foot chase," Flynn explained. "The police officers in the vehicle kind of approached Mr. Haynes as he was allegedly running away. At one point, they kind of got by a building, where at that point the defendant allegedly got up on the police officer's hood and fired up one shot into the windshield of the police car."

Buffalo police released body camera video of the incident on June 23.

Haynes continues to be held without bail and is scheduled to return on August 4 for a pre-trial conference. If convicted of the charges he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nyspnews.com

Buffalo man arrested for felony DWI

On July 7, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Dave H. Allen., 40, of Buffalo, NY, for felony Driving While Intoxicated-previous conviction within ten years and Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of East Amherst,...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
WIVB

Buffalo man facing gun charges after search warrant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing gun charges after police say they found multiple loaded guns during a search warrant. Joseph Merrill, 32, of Buffalo, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon after police conducted a search warrant on July 4 on the 100 block of Dartmouth Avenue. Police said they recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun, a loaded M4/AR-15 style rifle, two muskets and various ammunition.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Crime Stoppers WNY Is Offering A $5,000 Reward For This Man [Photo]

Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of a man wanted in connection to a shooting on Niagara Street. The shooting took place on September 6, 2020, at 1516 Niagara Street. The location is home of Taqueria Ranchos La Delicias restaurant. No other details about the shooting or the suspect are currently available.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

14-year-old arrested for stealing vehicles

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 14-year-old from Buffalo was arrested in Wheatfield in the early morning hours Saturday for stealing vehicles, police say. State troopers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint and after an investigation, found home cameras capturing unidentified suspects going through vehicles that were unlocked. Troopers patrolled the area and saw two vehicles […]
WHEATFIELD, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police release bodycam footage in Kente Bell case

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have released bodycam footage of a police-involved shooting from March 29, 2022. Kente Bell, who is partially paralyzed from a previous shooting, was the subject of what began as a traffic stop for tinted windows and an expired registration near the foot of West Ferry. That eventually turned into a wild police chase lasting 20 minutes, and traversing several city neighborhoods, with Bell allegedly firing at police and police firing back.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Prison#Sears#Violent Crime
nyspnews.com

Lockport man arrested for DWI

On July 6, 2022 at 10:46 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Thomas J. Elberson Jr, 37 of Lockport, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On July 6, 2022, Troopers stopped Elberson on Rapids Road in the town of Lockport for traffic infractions. While...
LOCKPORT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for breaking into home and assaulting victim and her child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced for breaking into a home and assaulting the victim and her child. The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 43-year-old Netza Medina was sentenced Wednesday in State Supreme Court as a second felony offender to a determinate sentence of 20 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy