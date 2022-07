PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Thursday. High pressure will remain in control of our weather today as it continues to push east. This will result in a few clouds making their way in during the late morning and into the afternoon. It will still be a nice day overall with temperatures expected to climb into the lower to mid 70s by the afternoon. A low pressure system back to our west before the great lakes will be quickly racing east during the overnight hours, bring a cold front through the region during the day tomorrow. This looks to bring scattered showers and thunderstorm activity to the region. The best chance for thunderstorms right now looks to be southern Aroostook for a couple different factors. Once the cold front moves out of the region during the overnight hours, skies quickly clear out leading to a wonderful weekend with plenty of sunshine.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO