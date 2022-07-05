ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon creates new positions, sets new hours for departments

By Ben Crnic / Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago

VERNON — The town has created two new administrative positions in addition to changing office hours for several town departments.

WHAT: The town has created two new administrative positions: a director of development to oversee all land use offices and a part-time fire administrator to assist the fire department with increasing administrative duties.

OFFICE HOURS: The town has also shortened the workweek for several of the town’s departments, which will be closed on Fridays. Social Services and the Probate Court will remain open on Fridays.

The new positions, unanimously approved by the Town Council last month, include a new director of development to oversee all land use offices, as well as a part-time fire administrator.

Already existing staff members have filled both positions, with Economic Development Coordinator Shaun Gately serving as director of development and Fire Marshal Dan Wasilewski serving as fire administrator. Both started in their new roles on July 1.

Gately will receive a $131,009 annual salary as part of his new position, while Wasilewski will receive a $15,000 annual stipend for his new part-time position.

In his new role, Gately will oversee Building, Engineering, Economic Development, and Planning and Zoning offices.

Town Administrator Michael Purcaro said last week that the change is based on a “strategic vision focused on enhancing our community’s character and stewardship of our open spaces and natural resources, creating stronger neighborhoods, and increasing commercial vitality.”

“I look forward to bringing a unified vision to our land use functions as we implement our Plan of Conservation and Development and build Vernon’s future,” Gately said last week.

Wasilewski will assist the Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services division with administrative duties including budgeting, human resource-related matters, complying with state and federal requirements, training, and seeking grants for the town.

He will also collaborate with surrounding towns to “implement best practices in the delivery of fire and EMS services.”

Purcaro said last week that the position is needed because of an increasing administrative burden for the town’s Fire Department. These duties could not fall to volunteer chiefs because they all have full time jobs already, Fire Chief Stephen Eppler added.

“Recruitment and retention of firefighters and emergency medical technicians is a challenge that all communities face,” Wasilewski said last week, adding that he will work to provide staff “with the tools they need to perform their jobs at the highest level.”

Purcaro said today that the town has been working on implementing these new administrative positions for about a year, and that they are based on “best practices for efficiency and customer service.”

The town also has shortened the workweek for several departments, including the town clerk’s office, Finance Department, Building Department, fire marshal’s office, Administration, and Water Pollution Control administrative staff.

The new office hours for these departments, effective today, will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. The departments will not be open on Fridays.

The Social Services Department and the Probate Court will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays.

“Enhancing the work-life balance is important, especially when it comes to recruitment and retention,” Purcaro said last week, adding that a four-day workweek helps the town be competitive with other towns that have moved to such a schedule.

The change also aligns with an analysis of residents’ use of town services, according to a news release.

Town officials said that the town is continuing to work with non-union employees and bargaining units on schedule changes that align with the needs of residents.

Comments / 0

 

