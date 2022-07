WESTLAKE - Westlake Police Department is asking for your help. On 6/11/22, at about 5:30 PM, Dicks Sporting Goods called WPD to report shoplifting. Two females had been together in the store earlier, and one left without paying for hundreds of dollars in merchandise. WPD is seeking to identify one or both of the females in the attached photos.

WESTLAKE, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO