Drug Church – “Someday I Suppose” (The Mighty Mighty Bosstones Cover) & Microwave – “Santeria” (Sublime Cover)

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext month, Pure Noise Records will release a new compilation called Dead Formats Volume 1, and it’ll feature a bunch of bands on the label’s roster covering songs that were influential to them. Most of those songs come from the punk and emo worlds of the ’90s and ’00s, and a...

Stereogum

Hear Blondie’s Previously Unreleased Demo “I Love You Honey, Give Me A Beer”

Blondie has unveiled a previously unheard track called “I Love You Honey, Give Me A Beer,” which was originally recorded in 1980. “I Love You Honey, Give Me A Beer” is the original demo for what became their “Go Through It,” the closing track from their 1980 album Autoamerican. That demo will be included on the forthcoming box set Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982, out August 26.
Stereogum

Metallica Filmed Themselves Playing Along With The “Master Of Puppets” Scene From Stranger Things

The final episode of Stranger Things season 4 involved Doja-Cat-beloved metalhead Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) playing Metallica’s “Master Of Puppets” on guitar, with tracks recorded by Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo’s son Tye. Metallica were stoked; in addition to issuing a statement celebrating the scene, they scolded their old-head fans for trying to gatekeep newcomers who discovered the song through Stranger Things. Now they’ve continued to celebrate the resurgence in exposure by playing along with the scene for a new TikTok video. Below, watch that video and wonder whether Metallica will end up in the Hot 100 top 10 like Kate Bush did.
Stereogum

Watch Death Cab For Cutie Debut New Song “From Here To Forever”

Right now, Death Cab For Cutie are gearing up to release their new album Asphalt Meadows, and they’ve also just embarked on a tour that’ll feature Low, Yo La Tengo, and Illuminati Hotties opening different dates. Last night, Death Cab played at PromoWest Pavilion in the Cincinnati suburb of Newport, Kentucky, and they debuted an as-yet-unreleased new song.
NEWPORT, KY
Stereogum

Kassie Krut – “Copycat” & “Killing It”

A couple years ago, Palm’s Eve Alpert and Kasra Kurt released a song under the name Kassie Krut, which was included on a mixtape for the Philadelphia label Nino Tomorrow. They’ve played a few shows since then, and Matt Anderegg — who has clocked time in Mothers and Body Meat — has joined the project. Today, Kassie Krut are releasing a pair of new singles, “Copycat” and “Killing It,” two cavernous bits of psych-electronic experimentation. The former splits the difference between Animal Collective and Oneohtrix Point Never; the latter is gooey and metallic and hypnotic. Check them both out below.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Dicky Barrett
Stereogum

King Princess – “Change The Locks” (Prod. Aaron Dessner)

When Mikaela Straus announced her new King Princess album Hold On Baby, one of the hooks was the eye-popping list of collaborators who co-produced the album with Straus. One of those names was the National’s Aaron Dessner, who has seen his star rise thanks to ongoing collaborations with Taylor Swift over the past two years. Today the Dessner collab “Change The Locks” is out, the latest in a string of advance singles also including “Little Bother,” “For My Friends,” “Cursed,” and “Too Bad.”
Stereogum

Ciara – “Jump”

Just a few days ago, Ciara announced a new record deal with Republic Records and Uptown Records in partnership with her label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. Through this new partnership, the pop titan and dancer is set to release her eighth studio album, the follow-up to 2019’s Beauty Marks. Today, we’re getting her first new single since 2020’s “Rooted” featuring Ester Dean. The new track is called “Jump,” and Ciara will share its music video tomorrow at 12pm ET.
Stereogum

Cardi B Uses Mic To Fend Off Fan At Wireless Fest

Cardi B has denied that she got into a fight with the audience during a performance at Wireless Festival in London. In some video clips that surfaced from Cardi’s performance, the rapper — sitting atop a security guard’s shoulders — appears to swing her microphone at someone in the audience who looked like they were grabbing at her hair, or her mic hand. This reportedly came at the end of the set where she had performed “Bodak Yellow” and brought out husband Offset and Megan Thee Stallion.
Vibe

Raphael Saadiq Tapped As Executive Music Producer For ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’

Click here to read the full article. Esteemed, award-winning musical phenom Raphael Saadiq is tackling a new role as executive music producer on Marvel’s newest series, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Announced at the 2022 Essence Fest, the series stems from a Marvel comic book of the same name and follows 13-year-old Lunella Lafayette (superhero identifier: Moon Girl) and her beloved T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, and their adventures on New York City’s Lower Eastside. More from VIBE.comD'Angelo Returned To The Stage For The First Time Since Verzuz At Netflix Is A Joke FestivalIce Cube Reflects On The 'Death Certificate' Album's Relevancy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Stereogum

Nicholas Craven – “Death & Taxes” (Feat. Boldy James)

In his own words, the Montreal hip-hop producer Nicholas Craven has been serving up “Soulful Gritty Beats from the North Since 2006.” Today one of those beats goes to the Detroit veteran Boldy James. On “Death & Taxes,” Boldy rides Craven’s weightless soul loop with a casual command. The song features no drums at all, but his deep, rugged vocals are their own kind of grounding force. Listen below.
Stereogum

Jawbox Surprise Release First New Music In 26 Years

Jawbox, the great DC post-hardcore band fronted by indie super-producer and future Burning Airlines member J. Robbins, just put out their first new music since 1996. Technically, I guess it’s new old music. Jawbox’s surprise-released The Revisionist EP includes two reworked Jawbox classics, “Grip” and “Consolation” (both from their 1991 debut album Grippe), plus a cover of “Lowdown” from Wire’s Pink Flag. On Bandcamp, the band succinctly explains, “As Jawbox rehearsed for shows with the addition of guitarist Brooks Harlan, we reworked a couple of songs from our first record Grippe. We felt those, as well as a Wire cover, were worth recording. Enjoy!”
Stereogum

The Mars Volta – “Graveyard Love”

The Mars Volta recently returned with their first new song in 10 years, an unconventional epic called “Blacklight Shine” that descended from funky, percussive prog-rock into a long field recording of a Caribbean drum circle. The song was debuted within the band’s art installation L’YTOME HODORXÍ TELESTERION at Grant Park in Los Angeles, which remains ongoing. Today they’re back with a second new track called “Graveyard Love,” which you can hear below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stereogum

Cardi B In The Post-Album Era

About a month ago, in its woefully misbegotten list of the 200 greatest rap albums of all time, Rolling Stone put Cardi B’s 2018 debut Invasion Of Privacy all the dang way up at #16. That decision caused all kinds of online consternation from just about everybody, me included. My problem with that placement wasn’t that I think Invasion Of Privacy isn’t a classic album; it’s that you’re not going to convince anyone of its worth when you pull a troll move and say that it’s better than Illmatic. Thing is: I think that Invasion Of Privacy really is a classic album, or at least the closest thing to a classic album that the circumstances would allow. Maybe “classic” is too loaded a term, but Invasion Of Privacy is some kind of miracle: A hyped-up pop-rapper taking an unconventional route to the top but still dropping a debut LP that’s hard but accessible, one that checks the different smothering demographic boxes without losing its quality control or its focus. I still kind of can’t believe that the album exists. And if we never get another Cardi B album, I’m fine with that.
Stereogum

Stream Brent Faiyaz’s Gorgeously Gross New Album Wasteland

The great Maryland R&B singer Brent Faiyaz has been on the brink of something big ever since he showed up on GoldLink’s perfect summer jam “Crew” five years ago, and he may have finally arrived. For about a year, Faiyaz has been releasing spacey, self-assured, vaguely experimental singles, including the Neptunes-produced Drake collab “Wasting Time” and the Tyler, The Creator team-up “Gravity.” Today, Faiyaz releases his sophomore album Wasteland, which uses those previously-released tracks to great effect and which builds a whole world around the Faiyaz persona.
Stereogum

By The Way Turns 20

By the early ’00s, the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ comeback was in full swing. After the massive success of 1991’s Blood Sugar Sex Magik, the fortunes of the Peppers took a dip in the mid-’90s. Their wunderkind guitarist John Frusciante left the band and battled addiction; Anthony Kiedis relapsed himself. They hired Dave Navarro for 1995’s darker, strung-out One Hot Minute, which was regarded as a commercial and critical failure (despite accruing its defenders in the years since). Then, Frusciante rejoined the fold, and they returned with Californication in 1999, their second massive, definitive album bookending the ’90s along with BSSM. The band’s peak lineup was intact, they were spinning out hits, and they were beginning to evolve artistically.
Stereogum

Stream Baltimore Hardcore Warriors End It’s Brain-Stomping Unpleasant Living EP

In the past year or so, Baltimore’s End It have gone a long way towards becoming one of the biggest and best bands on the current hardcore landscape, and they’ve done it while releasing barely any new music. End It released their last EP One Way Track early in 2020, just before the pandemic hit. But since live shows have returned, people have started to see just how amazing they are. End It’s frontman Akil Godsey is a wildly charismatic figure, and their fast, frantic attack is deeply satisfying on an almost cellular level. Now that End It have gotten around to following One Way Track, it feels like they’re about to go underground-level supernova.
BALTIMORE, MD
Stereogum

Watch Natalie Imbruglia Join Olivia Rodrigo On “Torn” In London

Olivia Rodrigo is currently on her first-ever tour, and given that she’s only got one half-hour album to her name, she needs enough material for a full headlining show. Maybe that’s why Rodrigo has been covering hits of the ’90s and ’00s at so many of her shows. But even if those cover songs are as much a practical consideration as anything else, it’s still a blast to see Rodrigo beaming her way through something like Veruca Salt’s “Seether” or No Doubt’s “Just A Girl.” Sometimes, Rodrigo has brought out the original stars to sing those songs with her. She’s sung “You Oughta Know” with Alanis Morissette and “Complicated” with Avril Lavigne. And last night in London, Rodrigo joined forces with Natalie Imbruglia.
Stereogum

Channel Orange

The first time Christopher Edwin Breaux — the artist now known as Frank Ocean — fell in love, he was 19 years old. It was the summer, and everything was orange. On July 10, 2012 — 10 years ago this Sunday — a then 24-year-old Ocean released his debut album, Channel Orange, to rave reviews. Ocean had emerged as a member of Odd Future, a Los Angeles-based artist collective comprising Tyler, The Creator, Earl Sweatshirt, and Syd, among others, but Channel Orange marked Ocean’s foray beyond the group into a realm all his own. Earl was notably the only member of the Wolf Gang to appear on Channel Orange, and its sound was even more of a marked departure from the baseline Odd Future template than Ocean’s Nostalgia, Ultra mixtape had been the year before. A hugely ambitious collection, the album deftly amalgamates elements of R&B, rap, electronic, and hip-hop, creating a sound that is uniquely Ocean’s own and would go on to influence countless R&B musicians from SZA to Solange. Though 2016’s Blonde has arguably eclipsed it in terms of influence and prestige, there’s a playfulness to Channel Orange, a breezily joyful experimentation, that draws me back again and again.
MUSIC

