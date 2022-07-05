Drug Church – “Someday I Suppose” (The Mighty Mighty Bosstones Cover) & Microwave – “Santeria” (Sublime Cover)

The first time Christopher Edwin Breaux — the artist now known as Frank Ocean — fell in love, he was 19 years old. It was the summer, and everything was orange. On July 10, 2012 — 10 years ago this Sunday — a then 24-year-old Ocean released his debut album, Channel Orange, to rave reviews. Ocean had emerged as a member of Odd Future, a Los Angeles-based artist collective comprising Tyler, The Creator, Earl Sweatshirt, and Syd, among others, but Channel Orange marked Ocean’s foray beyond the group into a realm all his own. Earl was notably the only member of the Wolf Gang to appear on Channel Orange, and its sound was even more of a marked departure from the baseline Odd Future template than Ocean’s Nostalgia, Ultra mixtape had been the year before. A hugely ambitious collection, the album deftly amalgamates elements of R&B, rap, electronic, and hip-hop, creating a sound that is uniquely Ocean’s own and would go on to influence countless R&B musicians from SZA to Solange. Though 2016’s Blonde has arguably eclipsed it in terms of influence and prestige, there’s a playfulness to Channel Orange, a breezily joyful experimentation, that draws me back again and again.
