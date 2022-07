The hits have just kept heading down the highway for country singer-songwriter Scotty McCreery since he won the 10th season of "American Idol" in 2011. The North Carolina native's current combined album sales surpass 3 million copies. He’s earned one Double Platinum, four Platinum and two Gold singles. His fifth studio album, "Same Truck," keeps him on the same successful track. With a baritone voice that sounds twice as old as McCreery's actual age, he relates in the title song that we're all in the same truck "Headed down a different two-lane/Kickin' up the same dust/Prayin' for the same rain/Closin' down the same bars/Different wishes on the same stars." McCreery's truck pulls into Indian Ranch in Webster for a show July 9.

