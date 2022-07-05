ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Twitter sues Indian government in pushback against orders to remove content

By Sarakshi Rai
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XxtPd_0gVO3rFv00
Tweet

Twitter filed a lawsuit against the Indian government on Tuesday, pushing back against orders to censor content on its platform.

The lawsuit, filed in the Karnataka High Court against the Union Government of India, listed Twitter Inc. as the petitioner.

The news, first reported by Reuters, cited a source familiar with the matter and added that the social media giant’s legal challenge alleges abuse of power by officials.

India’s Information and Technology Ministry had asked the social media platform to take down multiple accounts and tweets that were noncompliant with its new laws that allow the government to block access to content in the interest of national security.

The government had recently demanded the U.S.-based company take down tweets from Indian journalist Rana Ayyub, who is critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government.

Twitter also sent a notice to Indian journalist Mohammed Zubair, who was recently arrested over his tweets, and said that the Indian government had sent a notice saying his account violates the laws of the country.

Opponents of Modi’s government have accused his administration of using India’s laws to clamp down on dissent and criticism.

U.S.-based pro-democracy organization Freedom House recently expressed concern that the Indian government ordered Twitter to restrict its tweets and said that Internet freedom in India weakened for a fourth straight year in 2021.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a press conference Tuesday that it’s important to hold social media companies “accountable” and that they should “self-regulate harmful” content.

He added that, “Be it any company, in any sector, they should abide the laws of India. This is the responsibility of everyone to abide by the laws passed by the Parliament.”

In a response to a request for comment on its lawsuit against the Indian government, a Twitter spokesperson told The Hill that the company has “nothing to add on the matter.”

Last year, Twitter suspended more than 500 accounts on the orders of the Modi administration, but ultimately restored them after public outcry.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Last Muslim lawmaker leaves India's ruling party

The last remaining Muslim lawmaker in India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has resigned, leaving the party without a single representative from the minority community among its 395 members of parliament.
INDIA
BBC

Service charge: India restaurant association NRAI rejects ban

The main association of restaurants in India says it will continue to levy service charge on bills despite a government order banning it. On Monday, the consumer protection authority said restaurants could no longer add service charge by default. The order came after an increase in complaints from customers being...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Russia says it will ‘do everything necessary’ in growing fight with Nasa over International Space Station

The Russian space agency and Nasa appear to be locked in an argument over the use of the International Space Station.Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, said the Russian space agency will use its part of the ISS to do everything it “considers necessary and useful”.It was the latest in a spat between the two space agencies that emerged after Russian astronauts posed with flags in what appeared to be anti-Ukraine propaganda.Nasa had criticised those pictures, arguing that the space station is intended to be politically neutral. The US space agency’s statement was very rare, and broke with a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rana Ayyub
Person
Narendra Modi
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Government#Karnataka High Court#Twitter Inc#Reuters#Freedom House
AFP

Prominent Egyptian activist marks 100 days of hunger strike

Supporters of prominent Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, who on Sunday will mark 100 days on a hunger strike, are calling on Washington to help secure his release, a statement said. Sunday will mark 100 days of his huger strike, a statement from his support committee said.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
Digital Trends

Apple may be forced to change iMessage forever, thanks to new EU ruling

The EU this week signed off on the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act (DSA), two pieces of legislation that will force Apple, Google, and Facebook to change how their platforms work when it comes to competition. Primarily, messaging apps like WhatsApp and iMessage will be forced to interoperate with smaller partners, while platform holders like Apple will have to allow for third-party app stores. Both acts will come into force through the end of the year.
TECHNOLOGY
CNN

US dollars will go further on European vacations right now

(CNN) — This week in travel news: What it takes to master one of the world's most difficult airport landings, Japan's picky penguins and why US travelers might want to consider a trip to Europe this year. Destination inspiration. The euro is plummeting. For American tourists, that means European...
LIFESTYLE
The Hill

The Hill

627K+
Followers
74K+
Post
473M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy