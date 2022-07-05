ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

75 Years of Spiritual Transformation Through Service

By Emilea McCutchan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church celebrates anniversary. For 75 years, Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church has actively served the Dallas community through various outreach programs. “Part of our mission as a church is to serve our neighbor,” said Christi Morrow, Saint Michael’s mission and outreach...

Going Back to Old City Park

Dallas’ first city park, known for years as Dallas Heritage Village, recently announced its return to its historic name: Old City Park. The name change is meant to reflect the park’s mission to provide a recreational space where visitors can connect with the past, inspire the future, and celebrate Dallas’ diversity. The park also began operating on a free admission model beginning June 19.
DALLAS, TX
Congratulations, Class of 2022 Graduates!

Class of 2022 graduates celebrated closing out their high school careers — and time in grade school overall — over the last few weeks by crossing the stage at graduation. Almost every campus recognized a valedictorian and salutatorian who got to address their peers at graduation. Join us as we recognize our Preston Hollow schools’ classes of 2022 across each campus.
DALLAS, TX
Meet the Dallas 500: Harry LaRosiliere

Originally from Haiti by way of New York, Harry LaRosiliere joined The Kravtiz Group, a UBS multi-generational wealth planning group, in 2008. He helps clients identify and reach financial and estate planning goals. LaRosiliere also served as the mayor of Plano from 2013 through 2021—which proved to be years of tremendous growth for the city.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery holds dedication of Chosin Few monument

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery will host a monument dedication in honor of the Chosin Few, accompanied by a reception immediately following. The monument, created and organized by Metroplex Military Charitable Trust, honors those who fought and died during the Battle of Chosin, a two-week-long conflict in 1950 during the Korean War.
DALLAS, TX
See what Mesquite residents learned at an active shooter seminar on Sunday

Thirty seconds is a long time. According to Alfonso Solis, 30 seconds can make a difference in getting out of an emergency dead or alive. Thirty seconds can make a difference in saving another person's life. In the midst of mass shootings across the nation, Mesquite resident Alfonso Solis travels...
Meet Forest Hills neighbor Christa Sanford, Junior League of Dallas’ Centennial president

Photography by Jessica Turner. Christa Sanford is a Dallasite, through and through. She loves being at home in our neighborhood with her kids Jackson, Cason and Landry. But if she’s going to leave the house, it’s going to be for a trip to the Arboretum or NorthPark. She loves the cheese fries and ranch at Snuffer’s, ideally at the original Greenville Avenue location. Her youngest is named for beloved Tom Landry, who coached her father Guy Brown III, Super Bowl XII champion and a Dallas Cowboys linebacker for five seasons. Landry was very much part of her life growing up — he was there at her First Baptist Academy graduation.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Restaurants Hate Pedestrians, Too

Dallas was not designed for pedestrians. This won’t be a surprise to you if you follow our recurring series, Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, which is up to 45 installments in which one of our staffers tries to show how difficult it can be to walk anywhere in this town.
DALLAS, TX
Where Can I Take Kids and Toddlers to Eat and Be Entertained in Dallas?

Welcome to Ask Eater, a monthly column where Eater Dallas editor Courtney E. Smith answers specific or baffling restaurant questions from readers. Want to know which places have the breeziest patios and the best margaritas on steamy summer days? Want to know where to get the best front row seat for people watching in Bishop Arts and Deep Ellum? Looking for some hard to find dish and want a little help locating it?
DALLAS, TX
After Fourth of July, Plano Animal Shelter deals with influx of lost pet reports; Allen Animal Shelter doesn't.

On Monday, thousands of people in Collin County celebrated American Independence Day with fireworks. Dogs, for the most part, did not. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), fireworks can trigger a flight-or-fight response for pets, causing many of them to run away and act aggressively in the process. A 2013 study from Applied Animal Behaviour Science found that almost half of the surveyed owners reported having dogs exhibit fear when hearing loud noises such as fireworks, thunder and gunshots.
ALLEN, TX
Plans Moving Ahead For Turtle Creek Tower

A Houston developer is planning to build a nearly $170 million apartment tower in the 2500 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard. Specifically, Hanover Co. is planning to build a 509,023 square-foot residential tower and parking garage on the site of the Turtle Creek Gardens condos, according to planning documents filed with the state.
DALLAS, TX
The Londoner is Headed Back to Dallas and a Rebooted Mockingbird Station

Last summer, Trinity Hall at Mockingbird Station pulled a classic Irish goodbye after 20 years in the space, sneaking out the backdoor without a word of warning. Now a longtime local British pub is taking over the space, as the Lakewood Advocate recently reported. The Londoner Pub is scheduled to...
DALLAS, TX
‘Shift happens’ | A weather warning for your home’s foundation in this blistering Texas heat

DALLAS — As the Texas summer soars to near record temperatures, the potential for human calamity is obvious. But your house might be in need of a little TLC too. “We have been extremely busy,” said Brian White, the assistant operations manager at MedStar, which operates 65 ambulances and covers 436 square miles of Fort Worth and 14 surrounding counties.
TEXAS STATE
The Original Bob’s Steak and Chop House Still Wows

The first time I met Bob Sambol, founder of Bob’s Steak and Chop House, he served me a hotdog. The story was one that I will remember the rest of my life. Over a decade ago, I eagerly accepted the responsibility of creating a restaurant concept for a company at which I was currently employed. My company had interest in a private marina bar and restaurant on Lake Lewisville and after a short time of site visits, research, and competitive analysis, I designed the idea of a private restaurant and club by the name of Slips. In typical corporate fashion, I was asked to pitch the concept to a board of vice-presidents and directors. At the conclusion of my sales pitch, the current president of the company requested that I travel down to a new development in Dallas, Texas known as Trinity Grove. The Trinity Grove project had just started.
DALLAS, TX
Meet Dallas ISD’s New Superintendent

Dallas ISD is welcoming back its chief of school leadership of 10 years to replace superintendent Michael Hinojosa who is retiring after a two stint, 13-year tenure. For Stephanie Elizalde, the Austin ISD superintendent, the Dallas ISD post was “the only other job [she] would have ever wanted,” so when she saw the opening available, she felt called to return to the district.
DALLAS, TX
Plano Man Keeping Blockbuster Alive

54-year-old David Carrera is supporting the last remaining Blockbuster store in Bend, Ore.Sean Benesch/Unsplash. Before the days of streaming, physical renting was a popular activity on a Friday night. The video rental place that became a popular destination was Blockbuster. There was a man from Plano that was one of the first to enter Blockbuster when it opened its doors in October 1985. Showing his love for Blockbuster, he still has his membership card from the original store in Medallion Center.
PLANO, TX

