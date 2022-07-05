ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Bouvier Bray, Former Crossing Guard

By MyVeronaNJ Staff
Cover picture for the articleJohn Bouvier Bray, devoted Montclair church member and professorial Verona crossing guard, passed away at age 76, in Montclair on October 24, 2021; peacefully, and surrounded by the blessings of friends and family. John was born in Paris in 1945 and spent his early childhood in the rural French...

