ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Early morning fire causes significant damage to Boone County home

By Leslie Taylor
kjluradio.com
 4 days ago

No one is injured during a house fire early Tuesday morning just east of Columbia. The Boone County Fire Protection...

www.kjluradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Storm damage and power outages reported overnight in Tipton

TIPTON, Mo. (KMIZ) Storms ripped through Tipton Missouri in the early morning hours causing residents to wake up to damage no one was expecting. ABC 17 News crews observed multiple streets lined with damage from overnight storms on Friday morning in Tipton. Around 7:30 a.m. Ameren Missouri reported 13 outages with 407 customers impacted. Storm damage along Ferguson The post Storm damage and power outages reported overnight in Tipton appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
TIPTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boone County, MO
Government
County
Boone County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
KMZU

Chariton County pursuit ends with rollover crash in Carroll County

UPDATE, 6:07 a.m., 7/9/2022 - The Missouri Highway Patrol is releasing additional information about the pursuit in Chariton County, that ended in a Carroll County crash. The crash report says Aaron D. Dayton, 38 of Kansas City, Mo., struck spike strips just after 4:15 Friday, on westbound 24 Highway and went off the roadway near County Road 287. The car struck a ditch, overturned, and came to rest on it's top. Dayton fled on foot but was later caught by law enforcement. Dayton is accused of felony counts of possessing a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. He was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the car accident.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Kansas man seriously injured in DWI crash near Gravois Mills

A Kansas man suffers serious injuries in an alcohol-related motorcycle crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ronald Moore, 63, of Shawnee, Kansas, was driving on Highway 135 near Gravois Mills on Friday night when he drove off the side of the road. The patrol says Moore was ejected when his bike rolled onto its side. He was transported to Lake Regional for treatment.
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
kwos.com

Man dies in Highway 50 crash

A man is dead after a Jefferson City two car crash during Thursday’s afternoon rush hour. Police say 78 – year old David Mueller was driving west on Highway – 50 at 179 when he hit a pickup and ran off the road. Mueller and 75 – year old Anne Mueller had to be cut out of their car. She has moderate injuries. David Mueller died. The other driver wasn’t hurt. Traffic was tied up for hours.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Four injured after two-vehicle crash in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Four people are injured after a two-vehicle crash on Route WW on Wednesday afternoon in Callaway County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Erynn Knight, 18, of Fulton, was driving a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am and pulled out from a private drive in front of a 2007 Jeep Liberty on Route WW.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Fire Protection#Heavy Fire#Split Level Home
kjluradio.com

Marshall man arrested for attacking Columbia police officer

A Saline County man is arrested for attacking a Columbia police officer near Stephens Lake Park. Malachi Benton, 24, of Marshall, was arrested late Thursday night. He’s facing charges of first-degree assault and resisting arrest. The incident began shortly before midnight in the 2400 block of E. Broadway when...
MARSHALL, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN FOUND DEAD IN VEHICLE

The Sedalia Police Department located a deceased man inside an unattended vehicle on July 7. A press release says officers were dispatched to the vehicle at a business located on Broadway Boulevard and Thompson Avenue in reference to an unconscious person in the vehicle. Upon investigation, officers found 26-year-old Wayne A. Gravitt, of Sedalia, deceased in the vehicle.
SEDALIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Columbia Missourian

Solution to the I-70 and U.S. 63 traffic nightmare in the works

Funding is now available to fix the traffic and hazard hot spot connecting Interstate 70 and U.S. 63, and members of the public will be able to have their voices heard at a public hearing July 21. On Wednesday, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved $140 million for a...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Callo woman injured in Randolph County accident

RANDOLPH COUNTY – An accident near Roanoke seriously injured a Callo woman Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by 72-year-old Darlene M. Walker ran off the left side of MO 3, struck a tree and overturned. She was transported to University Medical Center for...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy