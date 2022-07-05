ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

Hawks Ready To Fly Following 2022 Graduation

By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WsRRo_0gVO3Inq00
Students decorated their caps for the ceremony. (Photo courtesy Manchester Schools)

MANCHESTER –The Manchester Hawks Class of 2022 are ready to fly. Their parents, friends and family members cheered them on as they entered the school’s football stadium in two lines to pick up their diplomas.

The male students wore blue while female students donned gold gowns per tradition at the school’s graduation ceremony on June 24. The MTHS band played “Pomp and Circumstance” as they appeared. Many students decorated their caps for the ceremony, displaying their creativity and artistic ability with flowers, photos and slogans.

MTHS Principal Dennis Adams opened the ceremony by introducing the school’s NJROTC Honor Guard, who presented the colors as Student Government Executive Board Vice President Sarah Nguyen led the flag salute. Then the MTHS Senior Choir sang the National Anthem.

“We have prayed for this day to arrive. We have crossed days off our calendars, counted hours, minutes, seconds and now the day has finally come,” Class President Sheridan Martinez said after she welcomed the class and guests. She encouraged her classmates to “shine bright and give those around you permission to do the same.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mTpdq_0gVO3Inq00
The class of 2022. (Photo courtesy Manchester Schools)

Adams introduced students entering the military after graduation: Marine Corps – Matthew Donato, Vincent LeFurge, Jasmine Panora, Kevin Sakalauskas, Michael Villante; Navy – Madeline Betts, Jeremy Lewis, Justin Mayer, Christopher Rodriguez, Jakub Szczech; Army National Guard – Jordon Gamble.

The principal also introduced the top 10 students of the Class of 2022 and announced the colleges they are attending:

10) Isabell Cavallo – Rutgers/New Brunswick for psychology

9) Hailey Sales – St. Peter’s University for computer science

8) Jenna Faccone – Ocean County College for secondary education

7) Jadyn White – taking a year to travel abroad and hopes to attend University of Vermont for environmental studies

6) Marley Petti – Albright College to major in biochemistry (pre-med) with a minor in gender studies

5) Lyndsey Vigna – University of Miami for computer science

4) Brooke Kuhmichel – Clemson University for engineering

3) Adrienne Biscardi – Ursinus College with a double major in neuroscience (pre-med) and Spanish

2) Sarah Nguyen – College of NJ for biology

1) Calvin Suoto – Rowan University with a major in chemistry and minor in biology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ZznH_0gVO3Inq00
Salutatorian Sarah Nguyen touched on the impact the pandemic had on their studies. (Photo courtesy Manchester Schools)

Salutatorian Sarah Nguyen told her classmates, “For over two years, we juggled high school from our bedrooms and, though it was not easy, we got to live out our senior year and have finally made it to this very moment.

“The memories we have created and the bonds that we have formed will continue to live on as we move onward in life. We made the best of the cards we were dealt and did not settle for what the world was trying to normalize. Our class, the class of 2022, is a legacy,” she added. “Our perseverance as a class will continue to be remembered long after we receive our diplomas, and step off of this field one last time.”

Valedictorian Calvin Suoto thanked families, staff and administrators for their support. “Many of us wouldn’t be the same person we are today, let alone sitting here, if it weren’t for the extraordinary people working behind the scenes.”

Suoto offered his classmates some advice. “Do not let anyone tell you what is and is not possible in life, that’s for you to determine yourself. Do not listen to the doubters and haters in life because you can accomplish anything you put your mind to. Adversity may strike you at any point, but as cliche as it sounds, it’s about how many times you get back up.

“Stand up, be strong and proud of who you have become. Wherever life may take you in the future, we all have so much room to grow, so much potential to show. High school was just another chapter of your story, and today is the last page of it,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09q9dj_0gVO3Inq00
The top 10 Manchester High School graduates include: (from top left) Marley Petti, Hailey Sales, Calvin Suoto, Adrienne Biscardi, Jenna Faccone. (from bottom left) Jadyn White, Sarah Nguyen, Brooke Kuhmichel, Lindsay Vigna, and Isabella Cavallo. (Photo courtesy Manchester Schools)

Adams introduced Class Officers Sheridan Martinez, Saivion Rodriguez, Brooke Kuhmichael, Wyatt Cervenak, and Meghan Doctor, and class advisors, Jennifer Bilodeau and Casey O’Connor. Bilodeau and Casey addressed the class, telling them how proud they are to have been a part of the Class of 2022’s high school journey.

They closed with a message that has become a slogan for the class, “make it a great day or not, the choice is always yours.”

The officers presented the class gift, a greenhouse and a donation for the school’s Memorial Garden, to Superintendent John Berenato who addressed the class, saying, “it should come as no surprise that our Class of 2022 has made such an incredible impact on their community.”

“They have demonstrated their perseverance and their resilience in the face of countless obstacles throughout their high school career,” Berenato added.

Board of Education member George Cervenak also addressed the class, congratulating them on their accomplishments and offering advice for the future.

Adams told the graduates that there was something important he wanted them to remember through their journey of life. “It’s very simple but highly important …you matter.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44dAj4_0gVO3Inq00
The Student Government Association is (from top left) Emily Wang, Gavin Seward, Wyatt Cervenak, and Saivion Rodriguez. (from bottom left) Adrienne Biscardi, Sarah Nguyen, Meghan Doctor, Brooke Kuhmichael and Sheridan Martinez. (Photo courtesy Manchester Schools)

Vice Principal Tracey Raimondo read each graduate’s name as they approached the stage to receive their diplomas. Later, Student Government Executive Board Treasurer Gavin Seward and Publicist Emily Wang led the graduates in the traditional changing of the tassels from left to right.

Student Government Executive Board President Adrienne Biscardi made closing remarks. “Don’t forget what brought you here and has you sitting in these seats – your hard work, your success and, most importantly, your determination to never give up on yourself or your bright future.”

“I’m so proud of us all and what we have accomplished and never forget, once a Hawk, always a Hawk,” she added.

Comments / 5

 

