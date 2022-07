The Troy University family is mourning the loss of long-time supporter and former PGA Tour professional Benson “Mac” McLendon, who passed away on July 4. In 2001, McLendon and his wife, Joan, established the Lance Robert McLendon Foundation in memory of their son, Lance, a Sorrell College of Business graduate who died at age 29 from Crohn’s Disease. The scholarship they established has helped more than 100 students pursuing a business degree who have significant financial need and come from challenging life circumstances with scholarships totaling more than $750,000.

TROY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO