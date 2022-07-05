ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Reportedly Facing Troubling Charges

By Alek Arend
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nick Kyrgios has made plenty of headlines for his excellent play at Wimbledon. However, the latest headline isn't exactly a positive development. Kyrgios will appear in an Australian court next month because of an assault charge. His ex-girlfriend, Chiara...

