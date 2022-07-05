ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Book: Bird Brother

By Insider Staff
 3 days ago

Bird Brother: A Falconer’s Journey and the Healing Power of Wildlife. (210 pages, nonfiction, 2022) Rodney Stotts grew up on the gritty streets of Southeast Washington D.C. As a young man his life could go three ways – become a professional athlete, become a drug user, or a drug dealer. He...

