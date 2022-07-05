ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

AG Schmitt Threatens to Sue Cities, Counties Funding Travel for Abortions

 4 days ago

Attorney General Eric Schmitt wants to stop Missouri cities and...

Missouri’s K-12 public schools will soon require its workers to complete seizure response training

Missouri’s K-12 public schools will soon require its workers to complete seizure response training. Governor Parson has signed a healthcare bill into law that requires school nurses to have individualized health care plans to respond to these children. State Senator Doug Beck is the bill sponsor. He says all school employees will be required to complete seizure-response training every two years.
Parson says Roe decision has not changed access to birth control in Missouri

Last week, St. Luke’s Health System in the Kansas City area temporarily stopped providing emergency contraceptives out of concerns that it might put its doctors at risk of criminal prosecution. The decision was in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe versus Wade abortion ruling. Shortly after the ruling, Missouri became the first state in the nation to ban most abortions. Governor Parson says the Supreme Court’s decision has not changed access to birth control in Missouri.
MO House Budget leader’s proposed tax rebate is vetoed; he’s ready to work with governor to instead lower tax rate

Missouri’s income tax rate could be lowered soon. Governor Parson has vetoed a proposed tax rebate for some taxpayers and plans to instead call a special session sometime this year to have lawmakers work on reducing the income tax rate to about 4.7 or 4.8-percent. Missouri House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith led the charge on the proposed tax rebate and says he agrees with the governor’s concerns that his proposed rebate would have left out some earners. Smith says Missouri has nearly two-billion-dollars of unbudgeted money.
Special session could determine possible new income tax rate for Missourians

Missouri lawmakers will be returning to Jefferson City this year to consider a tax cut proposal by Governor Mike Parson. The governor proposed a change in the state income tax structure after vetoing a measure approved by the legislature that would have given some Missouri residents a tax rebate. Senator Dan Hegeman, the Senate Appropriations Committee chair, says he favored sending the checks to Missourians but is open to the broader tax cut proposal.
Missouri educator stays on the job 48 years

A Missouri educator thought she would work for about ten years within the state’s schools for the severely disabled. Turns out, Terry Neumeyer loved it so much that she stayed for almost 48 years. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is celebrating her service at Parkview School in Cape Girardeau and New Dawn School in Sikeston. Neumeyer says the area director accidently called her phone number, and she’s been with the system ever since.
Gas Prices Keep Dropping In Missouri

The average price of unleaded regular gas yesterday in Missouri was $4.50 per gallon – a decline from last week’s $4.58. Marshall Griffin has details. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
