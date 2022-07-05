AG Schmitt Threatens to Sue Cities, Counties Funding Travel for Abortions

Missouri’s income tax rate could be lowered soon. Governor Parson has vetoed a proposed tax rebate for some taxpayers and plans to instead call a special session sometime this year to have lawmakers work on reducing the income tax rate to about 4.7 or 4.8-percent. Missouri House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith led the charge on the proposed tax rebate and says he agrees with the governor’s concerns that his proposed rebate would have left out some earners. Smith says Missouri has nearly two-billion-dollars of unbudgeted money.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO