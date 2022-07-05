HP Victus 15 review

The UK automotive industry suffered its worst June for new car sales since 1996.Registrations of new vehicles fell by 24.3% last month compared with June 2021, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).Global shortages of components such as semiconductors continue to hamper manufacturers’ ability to fulfil demand, with 141,000 new cars registered in June, the trade body said.Ongoing challenges in component supply, exacerbated by restrictions in China, hamper auto industry’s ability to fulfil demand, with UK new car registrations falling -24.3% in Junehttps://t.co/gKoYmzdjCe pic.twitter.com/JjGZlr3uml— SMMT (@SMMT) July 5, 2022Drivers are having to wait more than 12 months...
