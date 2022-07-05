ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Here Are The Best Mickey Mouse-Shaped Snacks At Disney, Ranked

Elite Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney has really stepped up their Insta-worthy food game recently, but nothing can beat their iconic Mickey-shaped treats. Not only are these ‘Gram-worthy treats so cute, but they...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

All The MCU-Themed Dishes On Disney Wish's Worlds Of Marvel Menu

Avengers fans, assemble all your coins, because once you’re done scrolling, you’re going to want to book a trip on the Disney Wish for the food alone. The newest Disney Cruise Line ship hosts a bevy of entertainment, drinks, and, uh, more drinks for everyone to enjoy during any mealtime, especially dinner. If you’re a diehard Frozen fanatic, there’s Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure; if you’re more of a classic Disney buff, there’s 1923; and if you’re an MCU stan ‘til the bitter end, there’s Worlds of Marvel. Though, even if you’re unfamiliar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you’ll probably still find yourself drooling over Worlds of Marvel’s delectable menu.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

I Put Disney Wish’s Service To The Test, And These Are The 10 Most Magical Drinks

We here at Elite Daily know our way around a Disney theme park. So I took that knowledge to the seas on Disney Cruise Line’s latest ship, the Disney Wish. Not only did I explore all the easter eggs at Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, but I also taste-tested a selection off of Disney Wish’s drink menu. Here are 10 of the most magical cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages on the vessel:
DRINKS
Elite Daily

I Went To Disney Wish's Star Wars Lounge, And It’s Full Of Easter Eggs

The $7 Baby Yoda-inspired mocktail references a controversial scene from The Mandalorian. You don’t need to go to a galaxy far, far away to get a taste of Star Wars’ best. The Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge on Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, has enough galactic goodness to fuel the fandom (and your Instagram feed).
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#Food Drink
Elite Daily

This Golden Girls Pop-Up Will Serve Cheesecake And Host Drag Brunches

Golden Girls Day is on July 30, and the best way to thank your besties for being a friend is by treating them to a meal that even Sophia would approve of. Luckily, a Golden Girls pop-up restaurant is coming to LA in July 2022, which means you and your crew will get to live out your Golden Girls fantasy a lot sooner than you planned. Here’s what you need to know about the limited time pop-up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elite Daily

Kim Kardashian Went For Seconds With A New Quote About Eating Poop

Kim Kardashian has kept up with her previous quotes about consuming poop. In June, the reality star spoke to The New York Times about her nine-product skincare line, SKKN by Kim, which launched on June 21. While discussing her beauty regimen, the SKIMS founder said she would “eat poop everyday” if it would help maintain a youthful appearance. Turns out her quote was a joke. Well, only somewhat.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Sheet Pans Are One of Ina Garten’s Favorite Pieces of Cookware & They’re on Sale on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If Ina Garten counts sheet pans among her favorite kitchen tools, home cooks worth their salt (or sugar) should follow suit. And when it comes to sheet pans, the Barefoot Contessa, professional pastry chefs, and bakeries rely on ones made of pure aluminum for consistently perfect results. While high-quality cookware can cost a lot, a popular set from Nordic Ware is discounted 23% ahead of Amazon Prime Day deals.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Urban Menu

Home Recipe: Beef and Broccoli

Paleo and keto followers swear by beef and broccoli as their high-protein, high-fiber meal, but without the right recipe, it’s missing one important factor: flavor.  The Meat You can’t go wrong with any cut of steak, but your best bet is flank steak, which butchers take from the underbelly of the cow, and is naturally lean and wonderfully beefy in texture. A three-ounce serving of flank steak, cooked, contains 23 grams of protein for 224 calories. Ask your butcher or the person at the supermarket meat counter for six ounces of flank steak sliced thin on the bias. Slicing it thinly against the...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Reader's Digest

How to Get Cat Pee Out of Carpet

If you’re the loving owner of a sweet kitty cat, you know that accidents are bound to happen. And unfortunately, cat pee is one of the worst offenders because of its strong odor. When accidents are left alone or not cleaned thoroughly, your cat may go back to that same area to do their business. If you’re wondering how to get cat pee out of carpet—both old and new—you’ve come to the right place.
PETS
leitesculinaria.com

Cowboy Caviar Salad

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. Cowboy caviar salad–an easy no-cook mix of beans, scallions, onion, bell peppers, jalapeños, sweet corn, tomato, and avocado tossed in a lime-honey dressing. This recipe from our favorite cowgirl, Dorie Greenspan, is a winner.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Giant Red-Eye Ribs

These Flintstones-style beef ribs are the biggest, meatiest ribs you ever did see. Sold in hefty 3- or 5-bone slabs, dino ribs are also called beef plate short ribs. They might not always be at the meat counter in your local grocery store, so source them online (Porter Road and Snake River Farms are my favorites) for a sure bet. A long-cooking approach, such as slow-roasting or smoking, melts the network of fat and collagen running through these ribs into lush, succulent shreds. The pastrami-inspired rub of toasty, fragrant spices bolstered by the bitter edge of coffee forms a dark crust around the meat—a cheaty invocation of the ebony-hued bark revered by pitmasters everywhere. To make it even easier, use our Spicy & Smoky Grilling Rub instead.
RETAIL
makeuseof.com

10 Tips and Tricks for New Roku Users

If you're a new Roku user, you know that you can connect your Roku TV or streaming media player to the Internet to watch all sorts of streaming video content. You probably don't know all the other cool things you can do with your Roku device—and there are a lot. Let's look at the coolest things you can do with Roku.
ELECTRONICS
Vibe

Raphael Saadiq Tapped As Executive Music Producer For ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’

Click here to read the full article. Esteemed, award-winning musical phenom Raphael Saadiq is tackling a new role as executive music producer on Marvel’s newest series, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Announced at the 2022 Essence Fest, the series stems from a Marvel comic book of the same name and follows 13-year-old Lunella Lafayette (superhero identifier: Moon Girl) and her beloved T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, and their adventures on New York City’s Lower Eastside. More from VIBE.comD'Angelo Returned To The Stage For The First Time Since Verzuz At Netflix Is A Joke FestivalIce Cube Reflects On The 'Death Certificate' Album's Relevancy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

The 7 Best Amazon Hair Dryers for a Gorgeous Blowout Every Time

Click here to read the full article. As many of us know, not all hot tools are created equal (especially if you’ve ever had the unfortunate experience of using a hotel hair dryer). On the flip side, finding a hair dryer with the latest technology that won’t dry out or fry your strands is hard to find — and costs a pretty penny when you do find that diamond in the rough. But we’re very happy to say that those days are over, all thanks to Amazon. We all know Amazon’s beauty selection has drugstore finds and affordable hair dryers. However,...
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy