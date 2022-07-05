ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Power outage expected for parts of Terre Haute Tuesday

By Brandyn Benter
mymixfm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Duke Energy is reporting that customers in Terre Haute along Wabash Avenue could experience...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymixfm.com

Officials attempt to preserve wildlife in West Terre Haute

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Multi-million dollar investments are coming to West Terre Haute and the nearby wetlands. Duke Energy will remove seven transmission towers in the Wabashiki and strip down inactive electrical lines. The remaining towers will have the tops cut off by a helicopter and three...
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

The Vigo County Fair makes its return

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local fair is making its way to the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds this weekend. The Vigo County Fair had its kick off Thursday evening to thank the community members, sponsors, and promoters. The fair will be welcoming back the 4-Her’s and their families, Drew Exposition Carnival, and other events including a concert, with country stars Josh Turner and Joe Nichols on July 17.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
mymixfm.com

Unique flower market comes to West Terre Haute

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Jolly Pine Trees will be hosting a ‘you cut your own’ flower and vendor market event. There will be 15 vendors and various different flowers to cut from. Bouquets start out at $5. Owner of Jolly Pine Trees Sarah James said...
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

Update: Bacteria causes the closure of Deming Park Pool

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Residents looking to cool down will have to look to places other than Deming Park. In a post on the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Facebook page, officials announced that results from a 24-hour Total Coliform test came back showing the presence of bacteria in the water.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Industry
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Business
Terre Haute, IN
Government
Terre Haute, IN
Industry
Terre Haute, IN
Business
mymixfm.com

Abandoned house collapses on S 15th St.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An abandoned house on S 15th St. collapsed just after 7:00 pm Wednesday. Battalion Chief Fred Hamblen with the Terre Haute Fire Dept. said there was a fire at the house about a month before. Authorities are unsure of what caused the collapse, but...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

Preparations underway for Knox Co. Watermelon Fest

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A crowd-pleasing festival is returning to Vincennes this August. The annual Knox County Watermelon Festival is set to be held over two days at Patrick Henry Square, August 5-6 sponsored by Sparklight. There will be lots to do with the Watermelon Business Challenge hosted by...
VINCENNES, IN
mymixfm.com

Nearly 2000 residents will save money on energy bills. Here’s how

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Nearly 2000 residents on Brazil’s westside will save money on their energy bills. It’s thanks to some slight home improvements. The effort is through Duke Energy’s Neighborhood Energy Saver Program. Annually, recipients in this program will save around $130. With soaring...
BRAZIL, IN
mymixfm.com

Washington, Daviess officials work to combat housing shortage

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Bryant Niehoff looked over the findings of the Indiana Upland Housing Study a few years ago, one thing stuck out. “By 2030, the study shows there is a need for over 1,120 new housing units in Daviess county.”. Over the past few years, the Daviess...
WASHINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Burger
mymixfm.com

Christensen Farms: No one hurt after barn fire

UPDATE: Officials with Christensen Farms said no one was hurt in the fire at their location outside of Kansas, IL.. Communications Director Amber Portner stated they are presuming the fire was started after one of their buildings was hit by lightning. They are waiting for investigators to announce the official cause.
KANSAS, IL
mymixfm.com

Conservationists celebrate expiration of mine contract

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A decade-long fight against the construction of a coal mine recently ended in victory for those opposed to the mine’s construction. Sunrise Coal had been planning to build the Bulldog Coal Mine, which would’ve been Illinois’ last new coal mine, near Homer and Sidell. Community members formed Stand Up To Coal, a 100% grassroots and volunteer organization, to oppose this. They said the mine would have caused significant environmental harm to the area and negatively impacted nearby communities, including contamination of groundwater, airborne coal dust pollution and the poisoning of nearby streams, such as the Salt Fork of the Vermilion River through its Olive Branch tributary, by mine discharge.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
mymixfm.com

Vincennes woman heading to Orlando to create balloon wonderland

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) – A local balloon professional is heading down to Florida this weekend, July 8 through 10, for her biggest project. Liz Romani is the manager of Valley Party Supply in Vincennes and is one of 300 balloon professionals heading to Orlando to create a gigantic, immersive balloon wonderland. The display will have nearly a half a million balloons and seven areas.
VINCENNES, IN
mymixfm.com

Update: Missing Greene County Girl Found Safe

LYONS, Ind. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old. Police said Jenny Chaney was last seen leaving her Lyon residence at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police said Jenny is believed to be attempting to walk to Clay County.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
mymixfm.com

Sullivan woman charged after stabbing involving broken bottle

Sullivan County, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Sullivan woman has been charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after an incident that police say involved a broken bottle used as a weapon. Indiana State Police said the investigation began on Tuesday, July 5 when the Sullivan County Dispatch reported...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
mymixfm.com

Vincennes man charged with attempted murder

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Vincennes man is facing a charge of attempted murder after police say he shot at another person. According to Vincennes Police, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Wilbur Street at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. Police report finding shell casings...
VINCENNES, IN
mymixfm.com

School board president arrested for public indecency

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The president of the Unity School Board in Tolono has been charged with a public indecency misdemeanor after he was arrested on Tuesday. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Reitz said that 70-year-old Frederick Koss of Pesotum was in his car at Hessel Park when a trained sexual assault nurse allegedly saw him touching himself while looking at the splash pad. She got out of her car, approached him in his car to confront him and took photos of him. She also recorded his license plate and contacted police.
TOLONO, IL
mymixfm.com

49th annual Oktoberfest to return to fairgrounds

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute German Oberlander Club has announced that the upcoming 49th annual Oktoberfest will be taking place at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds. After being held at the Meadows Shopping Center in 2021 with covid protocols, the organizers say they are excited to return...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy