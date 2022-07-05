Power outage expected for parts of Terre Haute Tuesday

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A decade-long fight against the construction of a coal mine recently ended in victory for those opposed to the mine’s construction. Sunrise Coal had been planning to build the Bulldog Coal Mine, which would’ve been Illinois’ last new coal mine, near Homer and Sidell. Community members formed Stand Up To Coal, a 100% grassroots and volunteer organization, to oppose this. They said the mine would have caused significant environmental harm to the area and negatively impacted nearby communities, including contamination of groundwater, airborne coal dust pollution and the poisoning of nearby streams, such as the Salt Fork of the Vermilion River through its Olive Branch tributary, by mine discharge.

