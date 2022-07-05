ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians bring road skid into matchup against the Tigers

Cleveland Guardians (40-38, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (32-47, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (4-4, 3.72 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Tigers: Drew Hutchison (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -152, Tigers +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to break their three-game road losing streak in a matchup against the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has gone 20-24 in home games and 32-47 overall. The Tigers have a 23-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland has a 40-38 record overall and a 20-21 record in road games. The Guardians are 18-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Tigers are ahead 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Cabrera ranks seventh on the Tigers with a .300 batting average, and has seven doubles, three home runs, 14 walks and 27 RBI. Jonathan Schoop is 9-for-32 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 46 extra base hits (26 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs). Josh Naylor is 7-for-27 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Guardians: 4-6, .179 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Alex Faedo: day-to-day (hip), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (back), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

