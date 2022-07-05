Farm Bureau Program

Amanda C. McClanahan, 44, of Taylor Springs, IL, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 5:08 p.m., at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, MO. A visitation will be held Friday, July 8, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 8, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL. Pastor Ryan Thiele, Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Coffeen, IL, will officate. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery in Coffeen, IL.
