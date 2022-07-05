ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aviston, IL

Farm Bureau Program

wgel.com
 4 days ago

Rick Clark, a 7,000+ acre regenerative farmer from Warren County Indiana, will be the featured...

wgel.com

Madison County Fair

The Madison County Fair will be Tuesday, July 26, to Sunday, July 31. The carnival is open nightly from 5 to 11 PM. Wednesday, July 27, is disability awareness day, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. Wednesday features poultry and dairy judging starting at 8 am. Disability Day activities begin at 11 am, followed by the carnival at 5, 4H rabbit show at 6, stock car races at 6:45, and Baywolfe performing at 8. For more, visit MadCoFair.com.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Painting for Kids at Vandalia Education Center

Students are proudly showing their canvas paintings from their Painting for Kids summer KICK class. From left to right: Katherine Plummer- Fillmore, Charlotte Plummer- Fillmore, Instructor- Elsie Sarchet- Vandalia, Rustin Brown – Vandalia, Alyssa Filer- Vandalia, Hadley Leidner- Mulberry Grove, Khloe Baldridge- Patoka.
VANDALIA, IL
wgel.com

Local 4-H Horse Show Results

Although the bulk of the Bond County 4-H Shows won’t be held until the county fair in August, the horse show was held earlier this summer. The 4-H horse show was on June 11 at King City Saddle Club and was open to 4-H horse project participants from Bond, Clinton, Jefferson, Marion and Washington counties. Four Bond County 4-H members attended. They were Hailey and Junior Bohn, Joely Craver, and Avery Hunter.
BOND COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Greenville Street Oiling July 18 – 20

Greenville residents should prepare for the oiling of streets this month. Thirty six sections are to be oiled and chipped July 18, July 19 and July 20. Hours each day are set for 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The roads include:. If you live on one of these sections, make...
GREENVILLE, IL
Aviston, IL
Indiana State
Illinois Industry
Illinois Business
Clinton, IL
wgel.com

Band Board Reviews 2022 Season

The Greenville Municipal Band Board met recently to review the 2022 season. The roster of players and payments were approved. It was reported expenditures were under budget for the year, because the July 4 concert was not held, and the band had fewer players this season. Appreciation was offered to...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Bridge Church In Greenville Moving

The downtown Greenville church, The Bridge, is moving to its own building. Pastor Dave Bradshaw said The Bridge has purchased the former Farmland Quilting building along South Fourth Street, between South and Summer Streets. Work has already begun on renovations. Bradshaw told WGEL the church had outgrown the space, which...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

New Name For HSHS St. Joseph’s Women & Infants Center

HSHS St. Joseph’s Foundation recently hosted a dedication event for the Women and Infants Center surgery suite at St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese. The suite was dedicated thanks to a contribution made to St. Joseph’s Foundation from Southern OB/GYN Associates (SOGA), who made the donation in honor of SOGA physicians Dr. Richard Dermody and Dr. Penny Gozia.
BREESE, IL
wgel.com

LEGO World Science Explorer Class At Trenton Education Center

Metro East Bricks hosted a camp session called World Science Explorers at the Trenton Education Center the week of June 20th, 2022. Students learned about anemometers, the benefits of wind, the push pull force of gravity and earthquake! Students built structures out of LEGO Bricks and turned on a motorized model to see if their structures could withstand an earthquake! From left to right, first row: James Klostermann (Breese), Sam Wiegman (Breese), James Strieker (Breese), Bryce Shaddrick (Trenton), Paxton Rodgers (New Baden), Dexter Zbinden (Saint Jacob), Grayson Wolf (Nashville), Madeline Voss (Breese) From left to right, second row: Eli Maxwell (Aviston), Peyton Kapp (Aviston), Dawson Rowold (Trenton), Mickey Kapp (Aviston), Carson Petrea (Carlyle), Olivia Biver (Trenton), Alianna Ryan (Breese), Colton Kahre (Carlyle) From left to right, third row: Instructors Diane Fefferman, Maia Fefferman, Rich Fefferman.
TRENTON, IL
wgel.com

Betty S. Pinkel

Betty S. Pinkel, age 78 of Highland, IL, died Monday, July 04, 2022, at Saint Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. She was born on Friday, October 29, 1943, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Felton and Elda (nee Matter) Merwin. She married Richard N. Pinkel at the First...
HIGHLAND, IL
wgel.com

GU Recognized For National Excellence

The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) announced that Greenville University is one of 35 providers from 22 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico to receive accreditation for their educator preparation programs (EPPs). The Spring 2022 review by the CAEP Accreditation Council resulted in 35 newly-accredited EPPs, bringing the total to 471 providers approved under the CAEP Accreditation Standards – rigorous, nationally recognized standards developed to ensure excellence in educator preparation programs.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

FCC VBS

The Greenville First Christian Church is hosting Vacation Bible School Monday, July 18, through Friday, July 22. Hours will be 9 to 11:30 AM with the theme, “Make Waves”. VBS is for kids age four through those going into fifth grade. To register your kids, or to sign up as a volunteer, visit GreenvilleFCC.org/KIDZ or call 664-0350.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Joyce A. Wilken

Joyce A. Wilken, age 79, of Bartelso, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Breese Nursing Home. She was born February 14, 1943 in Breese, a daughter of the late Alvin “Trix” and Annette, nee Isaac, Erlinger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by...
BARTELSO, IL
wgel.com

Barry L. Riegel

Barry L. Riegel, age 78 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Highland, IL. He was born on Tuesday, January 25, 1944, in Highland, IL, the son of Lester and Helen (nee Pfister) Riegel. Barry was born in Highland, IL and grew up on a farm west of...
HIGHLAND, IL
wgel.com

Dallas Sharon Ulmer

Dallas Sharon Ulmer, 79, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at her home, with her family surrounding her. A private service will be held for Sharon, at a later date, at Mt. Auburn cemetery. In lieu of flowers, plants and other gifts, friends may donate to Breast Cancer...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Doris ‘Marilyn’ Pruitt

Doris ‘Marilyn’ Pruitt, 87, of Greenville, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center, Greenville, IL. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 2:00 pm., at McKendree Chapel Cemetery in Keyesport, IL. Memorial contributions...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Neldalea Dotray

Neldalea Dotray, age 81 of Greenville, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022 at the Greenville Free Methodist Church. Visitation till be held prior to the services from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the St. Louis Zoo or the Greenville Free Methodist Church Benevolence Fund. Interment will be held privately. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. A full obituary will be published soon.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

JoAnn M. Gebke

JoAnn M. Gebke, age 78 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Mrs. Gebke was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on December 21, 1943, a daughter of Fred and Mabel (nee McGrath) Jobe. She married Jerome Gebke in Centerville on February 8, 1964. JoAnn worked as a software analyst for a major corporation in Columbus, Ohio. Her greatest joy was being “Nonnie” and she loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed cooking and baking. JoAnn was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle.
CARLYLE, IL
wgel.com

Amanda C. McClanahan

Amanda C. McClanahan, 44, of Taylor Springs, IL, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 5:08 p.m., at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, MO. A visitation will be held Friday, July 8, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 8, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL. Pastor Ryan Thiele, Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Coffeen, IL, will officate. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery in Coffeen, IL.
COFFEEN, IL
wgel.com

Norman L. Powell

Norman L. Powell, age 91 of Keyesport, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Visitation will be held prior to the services from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery, Edwardsville, Illinois. Memorials are to the Masonic Lodge.
KEYESPORT, IL
wgel.com

Bernice F. “Blondie” Thompson

Bernice F. “Blondie” Thompson, age 93 of Carlyle, passed away at her home on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Mrs. Thompson was born in Hoffman, Illinois on December 10, 1928, a daughter of David A. and Johanna B. (nee Lueking) White. She married Harry J. Thompson on May 6, 1948, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Carlyle.
CARLYLE, IL

