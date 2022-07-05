ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Man suspected of kidnapping 75-year-old woman in Anniston captured in Kentucky

By Jeff Wyatt, Valerie Bell
ABC 33/40 News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man wanted for kidnapping an Anniston woman was captured Tuesday evening in Kentucky, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said 47-year-old Tony Lamar White was just captured in Richmond by the Highway Patrol. The sheriff's office told ABC 33/40 that White was captured after...

abc3340.com

ABC 33/40 News

Man suspected of kidnapping 75-year-old woman back in Calhoun County jail

The man suspected of kidnapping a 75-year-old woman in Anniston last week was brought back to Calhoun County on Friday night. Tony Lamar White, 47, was captured in Kentucky earlier this week. The sheriff's office said White was captured after he was spotted by a Kentucky State Police Officer in a vehicle matching a description issued by police.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in early morning Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in a early morning shooting Saturday in Birmingham. According to Birmingham Police, officers discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 1:00 a.m. in the roadway at 10th Place and 22nd Ave West. Police said the victim died at the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Trussville Police searching for bank robbery suspect

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that happened Friday. According to the TPD, a bald Black man with a cut above his left eye, wearing a long green pullover and a mask, entered PNC Bank on 3051 Roosevelt Boulevard at around 3:36 p.m. Lt. Clint Riner confirmed that the […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

32-year-old woman killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 32-year-old woman was shot and killed in Birmingham Friday evening. According to BPD, Kiara Holcombe was found dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle near the intersection of Center Street South and 4th Avenue South just after 6 p.m. Police said Holcombe was leaving a home when a masked […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

CrimeStoppers offering reward in Gadsden homicide

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with CrimeStoppers say they are offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in a homicide that happened on July 5. Authorities say that around 1:20 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired called in the 1400 block of East Broad Street. Officers were then told that a hospital was treating a shooting victim, Trayvon White. White later died from his injuries.
GADSDEN, AL
wbrc.com

Homewood PD investigating domestic shooting early Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that happened around 5:10 a.m. on Saturday, July 9. According to HPD, officers were dispatched for a domestic dispute at the Motel 6 on Vulcan Road. HPD says before they arrived to that call, a second call...
HOMEWOOD, AL
k105.com

Alabama man accused of kidnapping, assaulting elderly woman arrested in Kentucky

An Alabama man accused of kidnapping and assaulting an elderly woman has been arrested in Kentucky after a state and federal manhunt. Tony L. White, 47, of Anniston, Alabama, was arrested on I-75 near Richmond Tuesday night after a BOLO was issued for his vehicle, according to WBRC.com. He was arrested without incident by Kentucky State Police.
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing teen last seen in Pinson

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl from Pinson. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Maria Del Carmen Pineda was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on July 6. She was wearing black sweat pants with yellow zippers on each leg and a black and white colored “anime” jacket.
PINSON, AL
Person
Matthew Wade
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO makes multiple arrests over holiday weekend

CULLMAN, Ala. – Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests during traffic stops over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. One day prior, on June 30, a traffic stop in Baileyton resulted in the arrest of Charles Leon Nichols, 58, of Baileyton. Deputies allegedly found narcotics during a search of Nichols and his vehicle. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine. During a traffic stop in Dodge City July 1, deputies searched driver James Brian Echols, 45, of Cullman, and his vehicle. They allegedly found narcotics. He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.   The next day, July 2, Thelma Beasley Pigg, 52, of Addison, was stopped in West Point. A search of Pigg and her vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Pigg was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. On July 3 in Good Hope, deputies stopped Rebecca Lynn Tanner, 54, of Cullman, and a subsequent search of her person and vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Tanner was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO makes multiple drug arrests

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) this week made numerous drug arrests following traffic stops, tips from citizens and issued warrants.    On Tuesday, July 5, in Vinemont, deputies made contact with Amanda Lynn Slatton, 31, of Hanceville. It was determined she had active failure to appear warrants with the CCSO. She was arrested for three counts of forgery-counterfeiting and three counts of possession of a forged instrument.   On Wednesday, July 6, in Good Hope, deputies stopped John Mathew Tworkowsky, 51, of Hayden. A subsequent search of his person and the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.    That same day, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious pedestrian in Fairview. They identified Joseph Randell Overton, 40, of Cullman, and a subsequent search of his person allegedly yielded narcotics. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

29-year-old killed, multiple others injured in crash on Hwy 31

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A car accident in a drop top Camaro has claimed the life of a 29-year-old man and injured several others. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 29-year-old Antonio Laden Haynes was driving a convertible Cheverlot Camaro in the 3700 block of Decatur Hwy around 7:30 p.m. when he lost control of the car. The vehicle rolled over and multiple unrestrained occupants were ejected.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Kidnapping Suspect Arrested

Calhoun County, AL – The manhunt for Tony Lamar White has ended in Richmond, Kentucky. Kentucky Highway Patrol were able to locate White and take him into custody. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has advised that White was involved in a traffic stop by the Highway Patrol and is in their custody and has not been transported to the county jail as of yet.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHAS11

'He is a hero': Funerals begin for 3 Kentucky officers killed in ambush

KENTUCKY, USA — A Kentucky deputy killed in an ambush that left three officers dead in a small Appalachian town was laid to rest Tuesday. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt fought back tears at the funeral for his deputy and longtime friend, William Petry, who along with two other officers walked into a hail of bullets from a gunman holed up in his home Thursday evening.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WKYT 27

Man found guilty of shooting his brother in the head in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been found guilty in connection with the shooting death of his brother in Lexington. Camren Fisher was found guilty of manslaughter first-degree with mental illness. He shot his older brother, Gregory Fisher, back in 2020. The shooting happened on Atiya Place. Fisher pulled...
LEXINGTON, KY
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama Forestry Commission technician dies in 'tragic accident'

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala (WBMA) — An Alabama Forestry Commission communications technician died while on the job Wednesday afternoon. AFC officials said 36-year-old Brett Savage, of Deatsville, was helping a crew remove a communications tower in Washington County, when it unexpectedly fell, killing him instantly. The incident was described as...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AL

