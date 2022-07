For just the second time in club history, the Birmingham Legion saw a two-goal lead slip away. And unfortunately for the Legion, this one came with dropped points as well. Atlanta United 2 got just its second point in eight all-time matches with a 3-3 draw Wednesday night, erasing two leads from the visitors in the second half. Nicolas Firmino scored in the 93rd minute to level the score for good, securing a point for the hosts and sending Birmingham to its second consecutive disappointing result.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO