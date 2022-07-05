ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Scrapped Plans to Give Sam Wilson an Advanced Captain America Shield

By Bri Constantino
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's no denying that the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe community has embraced the franchise's new Captain America with arms wide open and now, fans are eagerly waiting to see what the future holds for Sam Wilson now that he has taken over the role as the Star-Spangled Avenger. The...

