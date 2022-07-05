ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Watch the trailer for NBA 2K23's Michael Jordan Edition

By Cameron Tabatabaie
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The makers of the popular video game NBA 2K announced that Michael Jordan will be one of the featured covered athletes for NBA 2K23.

Two special editions of the game will be released to honor Jordan and his accomplishments on the court. Devin Booker will also grace the cover of the game, as will two WNBA superstars.

The company announced it was proud to celebrate MJ, saying: “Honoring the impact Jordan has made for basketball on a global scale, NBA 2K is excited to be able to showcase Jordan’s greatest moves on the virtual court to relive one of the most sensational times in NBA history.”

You can watch the trailer for the “NBA 2K23: Michael Jordan” edition here.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

