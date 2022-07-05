An inside look at the life of comedian Carlos Mencia

DALLAS (KDAF) — “When you’re the type of comic that I am; I take stories, I take my life, I take the past. A lot of it is things that are happening right now and trying to connect emotionally with that. Every day something happens so that if I didn’t have this stage, I would probably go insane,” Carlos Mencia, comedian, said.

Mencia has been practicing comedy for more than 30 years, appearing in movies, television and hundreds of standup shows.

As a part of his Laughin’ and Livin’ tour, Mencia had stopped by North Texas for a show and took a break to chat with Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo.

Mencia will be performing in Texas again as a part of his tour, with shows in El Paso scheduled for August. For more information regarding his tour, click here .

