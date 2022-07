Editor's Note: The following contains Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers.Thor: Love and Thunder is here and the second Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi team-up is well worth the wait. A fun family adventure is made all the more necessary by the inclusion of Gorr's daughter, Love. But you may have come out of your screening wanting to know who is playing the new sidekick to our beloved Thor and the answer? Hemsworth's own daughter! In the context of the film, Gorr's daughter Love dies in the beginning of the movie and it brings him on his quest to kill the gods and get his revenge on them for abandoning his people when they needed help.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO