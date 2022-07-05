ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Watch Party with J-Kruz: Elvis and Halftime

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ptE1i_0gVNv9YU00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Summer movie season is in full swing. There are tons of great movies in theaters and equally good content on streaming platforms. J-Kruz joined Inside DFW with two movies you should have on your radar.

Elvis (in theaters)

Film synopsis: Elvis is Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Halftime (streaming on Netflix)

Synopsis: Global superstar Jennifer Lopez reflects on her multifaceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight in this intimate documentary.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Lease

James Caan Left His Mark on Dallas

James Caan left a very large impact on Dallas.Erin Hervey/Unsplash. Bottle Rocket has become a cult favorite film since the mid-90s. We're talking 1996, when Bill Clinton was president and the Dallas Cowboys had a winning team and claimed their last Lombardi Trophy on January 28, 1996. The very next month, Bottle Rocket arrived in theaters.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: July 7 – 10

Congratulations are in order for DJ Alaska. The Oak Cliff artist recently collaborated with Dickies for Pride Month, offering their guide to Oak Cliff to the Fort Worth-based clothing brand. Click here to watch the collaboration before the headlining set on Friday. Fort Worth DJs Tamayo and Jesus Freak will join in the party at the Armoury. Expect a mix filled with house, darkwave, and synth. Come dressed in your finest all-Black, goth-inspired fit for a night at the cosmic club. No cover at the door.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Keeping The Last Blockbuster Alive

In 1985, the first Blockbuster opened in Dallas, Texas. By the mid-2000s, there were over 9,000 stores worldwide. Now, there is only one, and a Plano man helps keep the be-kind-rewind dream alive. Plano’s Dave Carrera was one of the first customers at the original Blockbuster. According to The Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Parker, TX
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
City
Star, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
Person
Jennifer Lopez
CW33

Dallas Stars release 2022-2023 regular season schedule

DALLAS (KDAF) — Stars fans, here is some good news as we draw toward the end of the workweek, the Dallas Stars have officially released their regular-season schedule. Their season starts on Oct. 13 away from American Airlines Center against the Nashville Predators. They will then face Nashville again in Dallas on Oct. 15.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inside Dfw#Nexstar Media Inc
dmagazine.com

Dallas Restaurants Hate Pedestrians, Too

Dallas was not designed for pedestrians. This won’t be a surprise to you if you follow our recurring series, Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, which is up to 45 installments in which one of our staffers tries to show how difficult it can be to walk anywhere in this town.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

New virtual reality experience officially open in Dallas’ Mockingbird Station

DALLAS (KDAF) — Grab your friends and head to Mockingbird Station this summer! A new virtual reality experience has officially opened a new location in Dallas this summer. Sandbox VR is a socially immersive gaming experience that gives players a unique combination of full-body motion capture and VR technologies that make you become anyone and can take you anywhere you want.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Report says these are the best neighborhoods in Dallas for families

DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas has been a hot spot for people across the nation looking to find an affordable metro to move to, including many families. If you are looking to move to North Texas and you want to bring your family, here are some suggestions from ExtraSpace Storage. They did a report saying which cities are the best neighborhoods & suburbs in Dallas for Families.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
CandysDirt

This Hot Oak Cliff Property Is California Cool

Sometimes a Cliff is not a cliff, and a View is not a view. But this California cool single-family attached home lives up to its name on scenic Malone Cliff View. Nestled on a private street in one of the hottest neighborhoods across the Trinity, this three-story home with three bedrooms, three baths, and 2,165 square feet has so much sleek elegance, that it’s palpable. Nestled among stunning modern custom homes, the stunner at 1902 Malone Cliff View is distinctive with its sharp angles and a spiral staircase that descends from the large rooftop patio, says listing agent Raul Ruiz of Allie Beth Allman. Dought-tolerant, modern landscaping completes the look with accent lighting and a grand entrance.
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

KDAF

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy