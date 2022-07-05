Watch Party with J-Kruz: Elvis and Halftime

DALLAS (KDAF) — Summer movie season is in full swing. There are tons of great movies in theaters and equally good content on streaming platforms. J-Kruz joined Inside DFW with two movies you should have on your radar.

Elvis (in theaters)

Film synopsis: Elvis is Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Halftime (streaming on Netflix)

Synopsis: Global superstar Jennifer Lopez reflects on her multifaceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight in this intimate documentary.

