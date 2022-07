DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Mavericks announced Thursday the team has signed Guard/Forward Theo Pinson and second-round pick Jaden Hardy. Terms of both deals were not disclosed. Pinson joined the club midway through the 2021-2022 season, averaging 2.5 points and 1.1 rebounds in 7.8 minutes per game in the 19 games he played. Pinson originally signed a pair of 10-day contracts with the Mavericks under the COVID-related hardship allowance on Dec. 20, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021. Pinson then signed with the club on Jan. 1. The Mavericks acquired the draft rights to Hardy, the No. 37 pick in the 2022 NBA...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO