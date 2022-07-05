Richland Co. Deputies search for suspect in shooting

Sumter Co. , SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a man is behind bars facing multiple charges after taking authorities on a wild ride. According to deputies, Norlan Betancourt -Vasquez was arrested yesterday after officials say he was speeding down Highway 378 toward Sumter in excess of 25 miles per hour. Deputies say Betancourt-Vasquez of Lawrenceville, GA was stopped by officials who later determined he did not have a valid drivers license and were instead say he gave authorities a fraudulent license from another country that proved to be invalid.

SUMTER, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO