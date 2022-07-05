ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Richland Co. Deputies search for suspect in shooting

By Rob Dew
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. deputies released surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with a June 29th shooting. Investigators say they responded to the BP station on Parklane Rd. where...

Comments / 8

