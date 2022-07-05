ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Ubisoft showcase set for September, Skull and Bones being shown in July

By Samuel Tolbert
Windows Central
Windows Central
 4 days ago

What you need to know

  • Publisher Ubisoft didn't really take part in the major summer showcases like Summer Game Fest.
  • Ubisoft confirmed that a Ubisoft Forward presentation on July 7 will focus on the long-delayed pirate game, Skull and Bones.
  • Ubisoft also shared that a larger Ubisoft Forward showcase is coming on Sep. 10, and will feature multiple games.
  • Ubisoft previously mentioned that the future of the Assassin's Creed franchise would revealed in September 2022.

Ubisoft is holding two showcases in the coming months, with one set to feature the repeatedly-delayed Skull and Bones, while the second showcase will feature multiple games.

The publisher shared on Tuesday that a Ubisoft Forward showcase for Skull and Bones is coming on July 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m ET. Skull and Bones was first announced back at E3 2017, and since then the game has been pushed back numerous times, with release windows changing on a regular basis.

The second Ubisoft Forward is set for Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET, and isn't focused on one particular game. Instead, it'll feature multiple games. Ubisoft previously shared that the future of the Assassin's Creed franchise would be detailed at some point in September 2022, so it seems highly likely we'll see something Assassin's Creed at this event.

Ubisoft intends to launch multiple games by April 2023 , including Skull and Bones and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The latter is being developed by Ubisoft Massive, the same studio that heads development of The Division games and maintains the proprietary Snowdrop engine.

Ubisoft has confirmed the existence of Assassin's Creed Infinity , which is meant to be a platform for the franchise moving forward. It's also possible we could see "Rift," a reportedly smaller game that is stealth-focused and started as an Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC before being spun out as its own game.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skull And Bones#Video Game#Publisher Ubisoft#Ubisoft Forward#Ubisoft Massive
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Avatar
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Windows Central

Windows Central

80
Followers
567
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy