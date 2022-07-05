2022 July 4th Fireworks Slideshow

My best friend Sabina died unexpectedly while visiting Washington State in July 2021. Her son texted me about her accident; later that day, I received a postcard she had written from Mount Rainer. It was as though she was telling me it was okay. Her last breath was in a most beautiful place. In her 80s she was still brilliant, strong, capable, and climbing mountains, literally and figuratively. Sabina was accomplished, never boastful. Humble. I am sure she climbed more mountains than I know. She loved nature and the outdoors. She backpacked the John Muir trail and enjoyed visiting National Parks to hike and camp.

