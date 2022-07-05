ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2022 July 4th Fireworks Slideshow

Santa Barbara Edhat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdhat readers share photos of the July 4th festivities in Santa Barbara. July 4th views from...

www.edhat.com

Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Maria Fairpark COVID TEsting Site Temporarily Closing/Moving

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. The COVID-19 State Testing site at the Santa Maria Fairpark will be temporarily closed from July 8-16, 2022 due to a scheduling conflict. During this closure North County residents seeking testing are encouraged to contact their primary care physician, visit a local pharmacy or visit the https://publichealthsbc.org/testing/ for alternate testing options.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

What’s Up at Fairview Gardens?

The old saw goes that if you want to make a million bucks farming, you should start with two million. That’s been the recent fate of Fairview Gardens, the 13-acre farm in Goleta that found itself on “the brink of a financial cliff” and took a “pause” to conserve resources in June. “We simply could not ask the community to continue to support ongoing operations without a long-term plan to reach financial sustainability,” the letter at the farm’s website reads.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Sabina Saib

My best friend Sabina died unexpectedly while visiting Washington State in July 2021. Her son texted me about her accident; later that day, I received a postcard she had written from Mount Rainer. It was as though she was telling me it was okay. Her last breath was in a most beautiful place. In her 80s she was still brilliant, strong, capable, and climbing mountains, literally and figuratively. Sabina was accomplished, never boastful. Humble. I am sure she climbed more mountains than I know. She loved nature and the outdoors. She backpacked the John Muir trail and enjoyed visiting National Parks to hike and camp.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
loveexploring.com

7 things you must do in Santa Barbara

The sun-soaked coast of Santa Barbara has plenty to offer, from outdoor adventures to dolphin spotting as well as experiencing the local culture and cuisine. Known as The American Riviera, Santa Barbara in California is idyllic in more ways than one. It’s home to some of the world’s most beautiful beaches, unrivalled dolphin spotting locations, and many celebrities including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It’s easy to see why too, with miles of cycle routes, some of California’s most popular restaurants and of course that near-guaranteed golden sunshine. Here’s what to do in this sought-after city.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

County Celebrates Recycled Water Distribution to Waller Park

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Works Department. On June 28, Santa Barbara County celebrated the substantial completion of the Laguna County Sanitation District Recycled Water Distribution Project. The project delivers recycled water over a 3.5-mile pipeline from the Wastewater Reclamation Facility to a 1 million gallon tank at Waller Park outside Santa Maria. Waller Park is owned and operated by the County and has 65 acres of irrigated turf that uses 84 million gallons of water each year. Connecting recycled water to the park will save water and money by reducing groundwater use from its well. Raminha Construction, Inc. started the $5 million project, funded by Laguna County Sanitation capital reserves and a $2 million grant from the State Department of Water Resources, on May 3, 2021.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
santabarbaraca.com

New Restaurants in Santa Barbara

As far as we’re concerned, there’s always room for more good eats in our bountiful city surrounded by organic farms, family-run ranches, avocado and citrus orchards, and the seafood-rich Santa Barbara Channel. You’re definitely going to want to sample what these new Santa Barbara restaurants are cooking up with the ingredients of the season. From casual to refined and everything in between, this fresh crop of eateries is ripe for your restaurant picking!
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Unique Opportunity TOMORROW at the Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Grove

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The public has a unique opportunity tomorrow, July 9, to see the Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Grove up close and personal with City of Goleta Parks and Open Space Manager George Thompson. Thank you to the more than 50 people that came to the same event yesterday evening, July 7. George is looking forward to showing more community members the enhancements planned for this treasured Goleta location including a short walking tour. If you missed yesterday’s event, don’t worry, you can join us TOMORROW, Saturday, July 9, from 9:00 -11:00 a.m. To attend, meet us at the trailhead at the end of Santa Barbara Shores Drive.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

State of Emergency for Santa Barbara and Monterey Counties for Fire Impacts

Source: Office of California Governor Gavin Newsom. Supporting ongoing wildfire recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom [last week] proclaimed a state of emergency in Santa Barbara County due to the impacts of the Alisal Fire and in Monterey County due to Colorado Fire impacts. The Governor also signed an executive order extending various prohibitions on price gouging in Butte, El Dorado and Plumas counties through September 30, 2022.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Police Chief Responds to Illegal Fireworks Issue

Santa Barbara's Chief of Police sent council members an update on their actions to curb illegal firework demonstrations following citizen complaints. Online forums such as edhat and Nextdoor.com have been flooded with posts and comments regarding late-night fireworks in several neighborhoods. Many people in the Westside and Eastside neighborhoods complain...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

6-Year-Old Ventura Girl Dies in Fourth of July Parade Accident

A 6-year-old girl from Ventura died Monday after an Independence Day parade accident in North Dakota, officials said. Mabel Aksay was riding on a float heading to the city of Mandan's Fourth of July parade when she fell off and was struck by one of the trailer's tires. Officers said...
VENTURA, CA
santabarbaraca.gov

Santa Barbara Street Pre-Construction Notice

City Street Operations will be paving a portion of Santa Barbara Street. Work is slated to begin in early July and anticipated to wrap up by the end of August. The project will be broken up into five phases. Work will encompass repairing failed sections of the road, lowering utilities, milling and paving and raising the utilities to grade.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Ventura

If you haven’t considered visiting Ventura before, that’s all about to change. Nestled between the Ventura and Santa Clara rivers, it is one of California’s hidden gems, where you’ll find abundant nature, classic Cali beaches and excellent seafood. The area is also the gateway to the beautiful Channel Island’s National Park, so if you want to spot some wildlife or go hiking, this is the perfect place to do it.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Lompoc Couple Dies in Florida Traffic Collision

A couple from Lompoc died when their Tesla crashed into the back of a parked semi-truck in Florida this week. Florida Highway Patrol confirms the driver, a 66-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 67-year-old man, both from Lompoc, died at the scene. Troopers report around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, the Tesla...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The End of Tenant Protections in Santa Barbara County?

Federal protections for renters officially expired on July 1, ending protections for millions of tenants and families in America still struggling to recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic. Going forward, this means that any and all rents must be paid in full every month, and a landlord is within their...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Coastal View

Rincon Voices: Bruce Fowler

Influential surfer and boardmaker Bruce Fowler (b. 1951) deserves a prominent place in our imaginary Rincon Point Hall of Fame, both for a surfing life well lived and for being on the scene at several key moments in Rincon’s surf history. And, oh yeah, he’s created 30,000+ boards along the way, many of which have no doubt sliced up Rincon.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fire Extinguisher Servicing

Wow someones got a grudge against Durbiano. this isnt a question of popularity, its a question about servicing a fire extinguisher. ( voting system on this board is laughable ) sacjon. 1. Jul 07, 2022 04:50 PM. PSTARS - agree! It should have the ability to show the voter. If...
GOLETA, CA

