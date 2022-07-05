ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wendy Williams Show's Online Presence Completely Wiped From Internet As Embattled Host's Condition Seemingly Worsens

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
Source: MEGA

As good as gone? The Wendy Williams Show's producers are making it clear that they have closed the book on Wendy Williams' beloved series for good.

Only two weeks after her eponymous talk-show went off air, The Wendy Williams Show's online presence was completely erased including its YouTube channel, official websites and social media accounts.

Source: MEGA

Variety reported the YouTube channel for the former syndicated talk show has been removed, as well as for the show itself and Wendy Williams Productions. Williams' production company, WendyWilliamsProductions.com, is now being auctioned off on GoDaddy.

When searching for the show on YouTube, there are no longer any official clips from Williams' more-than-a-decade reign as a TV host.

The last season of Williams' show, which aired from 2021-2022, premiered sans the beloved host, as she stepped back from her career in September 2021 due to several health woes, with numerous guest hosts filling in.

The series wrapped up on Friday, June 17, with Sherri Shepherd taking over Williams' time slot starting in September with her own talk show titled Sherri.

The status of Williams' well-being has been quite the mystery to her loyal fans, as she was also placed under a financial guardianship in March and claimed misconduct by Wells Fargo.

Since her talk show wrapped up after its 13th season, Williams made a rare appearance for a video interview in which she discussed her current battle with lymphedema, as well as her potential future career endeavors. Holding her foot up to the camera, the radio jockey explained, "I can only feel maybe five percent of my feet," which means she would normally be in a wheelchair.

Source: MEGA

However, Williams pointed out she was not in that moment in a wheelchair and was in fact standing up, seemingly hinting that she's slowly on the road to recovery.

Despite Williams quipping that she was doing "better" than the person interviewing her, the 57-year-old's speech was noticeably not what it used to be, with her chaotically rambling throughout the interview.

Fans weren't the only ones who noticed a change in Williams' behavior. OK! reported last month that she also has her friends worrying, with one concerned pal spilling after an interaction with her: "Wendy seemed really confused and out of it recently. She wasn't following along, and she wasn't making a lot of sense."

"She was slurring and seemed unable to comprehend the thread of what we were talking about," concluded the insider.

And as her health continues to hang in the balance, it seems Williams hasn't ruled out finding love during this tumultuous time, with her gushing during her latest interview that she "can't wait to fall in love."

Comments / 140

Robe
3d ago

Interesting that she made a living exposing and gossiping about people when they were at their lowest. Now look at her

Reply(18)
85
Yolanda Jones
3d ago

Being Mean takes a lot of work Just Be Kind a for the people being Negative smh you comment because are Sad we are all of the Human Race First have some Humility try Grace and Mercy it's given to All of Us on Our shortcomings none of Us are Perfect

Reply(5)
23
MONEYDONTSLEEP
3d ago

What goes around comes back around 1000 x’s ! Be careful what you say as your words hold value and you can’t take them back once said!!

Reply(1)
13
