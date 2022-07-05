ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New York Jets’ Corey Davis is the quintessential No. 2 WR

By Rivka Boord
Jets X-Factor
Jets X-Factor
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Why Jets’ Corey Davis is the perfect No. 2 NFL receiver. Is it okay for a big-time free-agent signing to comfortably slide into a No. 2 role?. The answer depends on many factors. When the New York Jets signed Corey Davis to a three-year, $37.5 million deal last...

jetsxfactor.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFF: Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater haven't been the NFL's best decision-makers

While Tua Tagovailoa has been often criticized for his performances in his short career, one aspect of his game that’s been talked up is his accuracy. In his 23 career games played, he’s attempted 678 passes, completing 66.2% of those. For comparison, future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, who’s widely considered one of the most accurate quarterbacks of all time, finished his career completing 67.7% of his attempts.
NFL
Yardbarker

Predicted MVP From The Tennessee Titans – Besides Derrick Henry

The predicted non-QB MVP from the Tennessee Titans is Derrick Henry. Henry is quite possibly the favorite regardless of position status. The King has the chance to break multiple records with the addition of a 17th game. He eclipsed 2000 yards in a single season without the extra game. Henry is not made of stone, however. Last season in 2021 he missed over half the season. (Fun Fact: Henry set another NFL record by missing nine games and still finishing in the top ten for rushing yards, carries, and touchdowns.) Should Henry fall again who would pick up the torch? Hopefully, the complete opposite happens and Henry has a healthy full season. Just in case, he are some contenders:
NASHVILLE, TN
Jets X-Factor

Is it time to call curtains on the New York Jets’ 2020 draft class?

The New York Jets’ 2020 draft class is shaping up to be a ‘big bust’ from Joe Douglas. One of the biggest reasons the New York Jets have struggled for the past decade is their drafting woes. From John Idzik to Mike Maccagnan, the team’s biggest flaw has been its inability to find talented players to help maintain success.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Yardbarker

Two Giants Named Hall Of Fame Semifinalists

On Thursday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 54 semifinalists for the Class of 2023 in Seniors and Coaches/Contributors categories. A 12 person Seniors Committee names 25 semifinalists from the field. There is also a 12 person Coach/Contributor Committee that selected 29 semifinalists. The next step will be for each committee to vote to advance 12 Seniors and 12 Coach/Contributors to the finalists stage.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
A.j. Brown
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Jordan Poyer, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Vic Carucci notes the Bills and S Jordan Poyer are likely motivated to get a deal done before training camp or the preseason. Carucci adds it is hard to see a rookie making a more significant impact this season than first-round CB Kaiir Elam, and thinks he can earn the No. 2 cornerback spot if he shows he can be consistent during the preseason.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Zach Wilson projected to have sub-20% chance of being top 16 QB in 2022

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson given less than a 1-in-5 chance of being a top-half QB in 2022. Analytics website Pro Football Focus recently published an article that projects the chances of success for various young quarterbacks in the 2022 season. It includes the projected odds to finish as a top-16 quarterback, a top-12 quarterback, and a top-10 quarterback.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Jets#The Jets#American Football#The New York Jets#Titans#Pff
Sportsnaut

Knicks sign center Jericho Sims to 3-year deal

The New York Knicks agreed to a three-year NBA deal with center Jericho Sims, The Athletic reported Thursday. Sims, 23, averaged 2.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 13.5 minutes in 41 games (five starts) as a rookie last season. The third-to-last pick in the 2021 NBA Draft (58th overall), Sims shot...
NBA
Yardbarker

Atlanta’s big-bodied pass catchers should be safety net for Falcons QBs

The Falcons are entering unprecedented territory in 2022. For the first time in over a decade, Atlanta will boast a signal caller that isn’t Matt Ryan after the team traded the franchise’s all-time leader in every passing statistic to the Colts. Terry Fontenot quickly signed Marcus Mariota to...
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Brian Daboll ranked 22nd among NFL HCs

The New York Giants are going on their fifth head coach since Tom Coughlin was ousted after the 2015 season. Brian Daboll, the longtime Bill Belichick assistant who furthered his brad as an assistant at Alabama and the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, has been hired to turn the Giants back into winners.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Jets X-Factor

Florham Park, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.

 https://jetsxfactor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy