New York Jets’ Corey Davis is the quintessential No. 2 WR

The predicted non-QB MVP from the Tennessee Titans is Derrick Henry. Henry is quite possibly the favorite regardless of position status. The King has the chance to break multiple records with the addition of a 17th game. He eclipsed 2000 yards in a single season without the extra game. Henry is not made of stone, however. Last season in 2021 he missed over half the season. (Fun Fact: Henry set another NFL record by missing nine games and still finishing in the top ten for rushing yards, carries, and touchdowns.) Should Henry fall again who would pick up the torch? Hopefully, the complete opposite happens and Henry has a healthy full season. Just in case, he are some contenders:

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO