NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Negaunee was the place to be on Wednesday night if you like classic cars. People of all ages gathered at Pasquali’s to enjoy the sights and sounds of cars spanning over decades in an annual car show. The event is just one of many that will be taking place throughout the week as a part of Negaunee’s Pioneer Days.

NEGAUNEE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO