Troopers looking for witnesses to fatal I-5 crash near Shoreline that closed freeway

Near SHORELINE, Wash. — Troopers are looking for witnesses to a fatal crash that closed all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 near Shoreline on Monday morning.

At about 11 a.m., emergency dispatchers received calls about a serious crash in the northbound lanes near 145th Street.

When troopers arrived, they saw a 2001 Ford F-350 on the left side of the freeway and a black 2021 Kia Niro that had rolled over onto its top in the right lane.

Witnesses told troopers that the Ford was in the left lane when it made an erratic lane change and hit the Kia, causing it to lose control and roll over.

The driver of the Ford truck ran away from the scene but was stopped by witnesses and later arrested by troopers after they saw signs that the driver may have been impaired, according to a news release from Washington State Patrol.

A 71-year-old woman who was driving the Kia, and an 81-year-old man who was a passenger, were critically hurt and taken to Harborview Medical Center where the passenger died from his injuries.

The driver of the Ford truck was taken to University of Washington’s Northwest Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are submitting charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, felony hit-and-run, and DUI to prosecutors.

Washington State Patrol detectives are seeking witnesses to the crash or anyone who saw the Ford F-350 before the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Haake at Russ.Haake@wsp.wa.gov.

All of the northbound lanes did not reopen until about 2 p.m.