ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline, WA

Troopers looking for witnesses to fatal I-5 crash near Shoreline that closed freeway

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oSKow_0gVNsOol00

Near SHORELINE, Wash. — Troopers are looking for witnesses to a fatal crash that closed all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 near Shoreline on Monday morning.

At about 11 a.m., emergency dispatchers received calls about a serious crash in the northbound lanes near 145th Street.

When troopers arrived, they saw a 2001 Ford F-350 on the left side of the freeway and a black 2021 Kia Niro that had rolled over onto its top in the right lane.

Witnesses told troopers that the Ford was in the left lane when it made an erratic lane change and hit the Kia, causing it to lose control and roll over.

The driver of the Ford truck ran away from the scene but was stopped by witnesses and later arrested by troopers after they saw signs that the driver may have been impaired, according to a news release from Washington State Patrol.

A 71-year-old woman who was driving the Kia, and an 81-year-old man who was a passenger, were critically hurt and taken to Harborview Medical Center where the passenger died from his injuries.

The driver of the Ford truck was taken to University of Washington’s Northwest Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are submitting charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, felony hit-and-run, and DUI to prosecutors.

Washington State Patrol detectives are seeking witnesses to the crash or anyone who saw the Ford F-350 before the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Haake at Russ.Haake@wsp.wa.gov.

All of the northbound lanes did not reopen until about 2 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

3 people injured after a vehicle plows into a restaurant in Kent (Kent, WA)

On Friday, three people suffered injuries after an SUV ran into the Cat Sang restaurant in Kent. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash was reported at about 1:00 p.m. in the 20500 block of 108th Street. The preliminary investigation indicated that a car slammed into a building for undetermined reasons. On arrival, responders found the car partially into the Cat Sang noodle soup bar with two occupants inside the vehicle.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

1 injured after truck crash in Redmond

REDMOND, Wash. - A truck crash in Redmond blocked traffic for several hours. One person was injured. Redmond Police say the crash happened on Avondale Rd just north of 95th St. A commercial truck crashed into the back of a pickup truck, pancaking the bed and breaking off its canopy.
REDMOND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shoreline, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Shoreline, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Ford, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Judge sets bail at $1 million for 2 teens arrested in connection with 14-year-old’s shooting death

A Pierce County judge set bail at $1 million for both of the 17-year-old suspects accused of shooting and killing a 14-year-old Tacoma girl earlier this week. Both teens were charged Friday with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, one count of drive-by shooting, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm for the Wednesday incident in which 14-year-old Iyana Ussery was killed.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 5#Traffic Accident#Kia#Washington State Patrol#Harborview Medical Center#Northwest Hospital#Dui
wa.gov

WSP Seeking Witnesses To A Fatal Collision On I-5

King County: At approximately 11:00am yesterday, July 4, 2022, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received 9-1-1 calls advising of a serious collision on NB I-5 near 145th. When troopers arrived they observed a 2001 Ford F-350 on the left side of the freeway and a black 2021 Kia Niro in...
KIRO 7 Seattle

19-year-old man arrested in connection with Lacey shooting death

A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting death that happened on July 3 near Rainier Vista Park in Lacey, the Lacey Police Department announced Friday. Around 8 p.m. on Thursday, detectives found and arrested a 19-year-old man for investigation of second-degree murder. The man was found near his home in Centralia and was taken into custody without incident.
LACEY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
lynnwoodtimes.com

Manhunt underway for Lynnwood shooting suspect Lane Scott Phipps

LYNNWOOD — Lynnwood Police Department has probable cause for the arrest of Lane Scott Phipps DOB/02-22-1996. He is described as 5’11”, 185lbs, with blue eyes. He is wanted for Assault 1st Degree, Felony Harassment, and additional crimes committed on July 5, 2022, at the Lynnwood Pick-N-Pull. He also has active warrants for his arrest including Attempted Murder out of Whatcom County, and Escape from Community Custody from the Department of Corrections.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Videos Show Richard Russell's Final Moments Before Shocking Plane Crash

Newly-released videos from the Port of Seattle show the moments leading up to an airport worker crashing a stolen airplane nearly four years ago. Surveillance footage obtained by KOMO shows 28-year-old Richard Russell using a tow vehicle to pull a Horizon Air Q400 aircraft onto the tarmac before climbing into the cockpit on August 10, 2018. Nearby co-workers weren't even aware of Russell's actions, which happened six hours into his shift, according to reporters.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Dedo’s daily crime corner: 50 vehicles stolen in Pierce County, and delivery driver arrested for burglary

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio crime reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 7: Seattle police arrest a man for threatening people in South Seattle, a new report about 50 stolen vehicles in Pierce County over the July Fourth weekend, UPS driver and failed burglar arrested, and a suspect identified in shooting at a salvage yard in Lynnwood.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Two 17-year-olds arrested for deadly shooting of 14-year-old Tacoma girl

TACOMA, Wash. - Two 17-year-old boys have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old girl in Tacoma. Police said young people were in a car near 19th and MLK Jr. Way on Wednesday afternoon when someone shot at them. A 14-year-old girl was struck and died at the scene.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
101K+
Followers
117K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy