Stellantis to Invest $24.7M in Trenton Engine Complex, Announces Q2 Sales

Reroot Pontiac, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Pontiac, transforms blighted properties into interactive spaces focused on nature, sustainability, and environmental topics in the area. Established in 2016, Reroot Pontiac strives to introduce local communities to the ecological systems in their surrounding environment and build natural installations that help repair the broken landscape of Pontiac. The organization has purchased 14 acres of land in Pontiac to repurpose the area while maintaining sustainability and environmental education through experiential learning. From building stormwater biofiltration systems to planting more than 5,000 trees and native plants, Reroot Pontiac’s goal is to change the structure of the community while providing jobs and necessary skills for Pontiac residents.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO