Trenton, MI

Stellantis to Invest $24.7M in Trenton Engine Complex, Announces Q2 Sales

By Jake Bekemeyer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStellantis in Auburn Hills has announced plans to invest $24.7 million in the two facilities that comprise the engine complex in Trenton. The goal is to create maximum flexibility for the operation. The plan includes a retool of the south plant to be a flexible engine line, capable of...

Detroit’s Assembly Ventures Invests in Indiana Aluminum Recycling Company

Detroit-based Assembly Ventures, along with Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Novelis in Atlanta, has invested $10 million in Sortera Alloys Inc., an industrial scrap metal sorting and recycling company powered by AI imagery, data analytics, and advanced sensors. Sortera, based in Fort Wayne, Ind., is dedicated to providing a solution for...
DETROIT, MI
Anchor Printing in Novi Acquired by Fortis Solutions Group

Anchor Printing, a flexographic and offset printing specialist based in Novi, has been acquired by Fortis Solutions Group based in Virginia Beach, Va., a portfolio company of Harvest Partners. Anchor Printing provides shrink sleeves, flexible packaging, and pressure-sensitive labels across a range of industries including the paint, automotive, medical, food,...
NOVI, MI
Acquisition by Alta Equipment in Livonia Marks First Global Expansion

Alta Equipment Group Inc. in Livonia today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Yale Industrial Trucks Inc. in Ontario, a privately held Yale lift truck dealer with five locations in southeastern Canada. Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the...
LIVONIA, MI
Auburn Hills, MI
Business
Trenton, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Business
City
Auburn Hills, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Trenton, MI
Whitmer nixed requirement that GM keep workers at Detroit's RenCen. Will they return?

The state's newly revealed $3.8-billion tax credit deal with GM includes a twist that dings Detroit's pocketbook. According to The Detroit News' Chad Livengood, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 removed a stipulation that GM maintain at least 4,000 jobs at the Renaissance Center. While the state saved $325 million on the two-decade deal in exchange, city income tax collections have taken a hit and the RenCen's future is more uncertain than ever.
DETROIT, MI
Oakland County announces creation of the land bank authority

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (FOX 2) - Oakland County announced Friday that they would be creating a land bank authority. Officials say the land bank authority will support economic growth and community revitalization through the strategic acquisition of properties. "The Oakland County Land Bank Authority enables us to expand our economic...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Infusion Associates in Troy to Expand Across Midwest

Infusion Associates, a medical clinic located in Troy, has announced the opening of a new location in East Lansing, its 10th new infusion center. The East Lansing location adds to the company’s footprint across Michigan with plans to be operating 14 infusion centers in the Midwest by the end of 2022, including facilities in Novi and Portage, Michigan, as well as Toledo and Cleveland, Ohio.
TROY, MI
Oakland County Land Bank Launches to Support Economic Development

The Oakland County Land Bank has been launched to support economic development and help revitalize communities and neighborhoods. “The Oakland County Land Bank Authority enables us to expand our economic development toolkit so that we can directly address property vacancies, support new developments, and return foreclosed properties to the tax rolls,” says Robert Wittenberg, treasurer of Oakland County. “It gives us the ability to strengthen our communities and neighborhoods by creating housing, public spaces, or other creative community uses.”
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Has COVID Finally Left Michigan?

For almost two years, we couldn't turn on our TVs without being inundated with news coverage about the coronavirus pandemic. The attention was certainly warranted, as COVID-19 ravaged Michigan, the rest of the United States, and frankly, most of the entire world. Millions of people lost their lives during the pandemic, including nearly 37,000 in Michigan alone.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Hot Dog Named the Best in the State

Nothing says “American summer” more than a delicious hot dog. In Michigan, it’s a tradition to grab a juicy, flavorful hot dog at a summer baseball game or fall football outing. I’m a vegetarian, but I personally think veggie hot dogs are delicious, so it’s one of my favorite summertime foods.
MICHIGAN STATE
Reroot Pontiac

Reroot Pontiac, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Pontiac, transforms blighted properties into interactive spaces focused on nature, sustainability, and environmental topics in the area. Established in 2016, Reroot Pontiac strives to introduce local communities to the ecological systems in their surrounding environment and build natural installations that help repair the broken landscape of Pontiac. The organization has purchased 14 acres of land in Pontiac to repurpose the area while maintaining sustainability and environmental education through experiential learning. From building stormwater biofiltration systems to planting more than 5,000 trees and native plants, Reroot Pontiac’s goal is to change the structure of the community while providing jobs and necessary skills for Pontiac residents.
PONTIAC, MI
Secretary of State Benson's husband registered to lobby for billionaire's company

Lansing — The husband of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who ran for office vowing to reform Michigan's lobbying laws, is now a registered lobbyist himself. Ryan Friedrichs, Benson's spouse, registered to lobby on June 29, according to a database maintained by the Secretary of State's Office, which oversees Michigan's lobbyists' fillings.
DETROIT, MI

