Rafael Nadal’s pursuit of a calendar year grand slam will be tested on the 10th day of the Championships at Wimbledon.Nadal, a two-time winner at the All England Club, will take on Taylor Fritz in a repeat of their Indian Wells final in March where the American triumphed.Simona Halep will also be back on Centre Court again and Nick Kyrgios will aim to make the semi-final of a grand slam for the first time when he faces Cristian Garin on Court One.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the start of the second week.Order of PlayWEDNESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO