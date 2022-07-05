ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mob breaks Illinois State trooper’s windshield

ourquadcities.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois State Police is investigating mob action that left a squad car with a shattered windshield on Sunday in Chicago. It happened just before 2 a.m. at Division Street and...

www.ourquadcities.com

wjol.com

Elderly Man Carjacked At Gunpoint at Mokena Grocery Story Parking Lot

The Mokena Police Department responded to the Meijer Grocery Store located at 11305 W. Lincoln Highway in reference to an Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking. Police were called to the scene at 10:47 p.m. on July 5th. Mokena Officers arrived and spoke with the 73-year-old victim who stated that he was loading...
MOKENA, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

3 shot, 1 fatally, in south suburban Glenwood

GLENWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting in south suburban Glenwood Thursday night, Glenwood police said. Officers responded to a reported shooting shortly before 11 p.m. near 192nd Street and University Avenue. Three male victims in their late teens were walking when police said...
GLENWOOD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Joliet woman charged after Yorkville traffic stop

A Joliet woman is being charged with driving under the influence, endangering the health of child, and resisting a police officer. 35-year-old Bertha T. Solorzano, of Joliet, was charged after a traffic stop in Yorkville Monday. According to the Yorkville Police Department it happened in the area of Route 47 and Fountainview Drive at around two in the morning. A Yorkville police report says there was one juvenile passenger at the time.
YORKVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested for alleged car theft, driving on to CIRA landing strip

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced Wednesday that they have arrested a Chicago man for allegedly stealing a vehicle and then driving it onto a landing strip at Bloomington’s airport. Police allege that Stephon Carter, 33, drove a stolen Black Audi A6 through a fence...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Medical examiner identifies 29-year-old killed after high-speed crash on Interstate 294 near Deerfield

The medical examiner’s office has released the identity of a 29-year-old woman who was ejected and killed after a high-speed crash on Interstate 294 near Deerfield in June. Stephanie Gocal, 29, of Tinley Park, died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries from the crash, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
DEERFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Ukrainian Village family was prepared when faced with carjacker

CHICAGO (CBS) - A Chicago dad had to sprint from his SUV with his young daughter after a man with a gun demanded he get out.The carjacking was something the family had planned for. Chris  and Josselyn Kula said they knew crime comes with living in a city so they tried to always stay vigilant. Years ago, that included making a plan if they were ever carjacked, which they never thought that would actually happen. But this last Tuesday, their fears came true. "I threw my hands up and said, 'You can have the car, I need to get my...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois State Trooper attacked by mob in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Trooper was attacked by a “mob of about 100 people” who had blocked an I-90 exit ramp and were “engaging in reckless driving stunts” on the Fourth of July. According to ISP, the trooper was driving south on I-90 when he noticed congestion on the exit to Division […]
wmay.com

Bailey: Pritzker Must Answer For Highland Park Shooting

Republican nominee for governor Darren Bailey says Governor JB Pritzker has to bear responsibility for the failure to prevent the suspected shooter in the Highland Park parade massacre from obtaining a gun. In a Springfield news conference, Bailey said the lapses that allowed Robert Crimo III to get a FOID...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Berwyn man charged with firing shots out of car window

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Berwyn man faces weapon charges after allegedly firing shots out of his car window. Nacurvie K. Smith, 56, has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm. At 2:06 a.m. Monday, ISP received a call that a victim...
BERWYN, IL
cwbchicago.com

16-year-old charged with robbing 5 North Side businesses on Wednesday morning

Prosecutors have charged a 16-year-old boy with robbing five businesses in less than an hour on Chicago’s North Side yesterday morning. According to police reports and a CPD media statement, the teen was identified as the offender who robbed four 7-Eleven locations and crawled into a Dunkin’ drive-thru to steal the cash register.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after ATV crash in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Ill. - One person was killed and another remains hospitalized after an ATV crash in Kane County. At about 12:45 a.m. Monday, Kane County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 18N800 block of Ridgefield Boulevard for reports of an ATV crash. According to the initial investigation, the ATV had...
KANE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Calumet City men charged with throwing fireworks at Chicago police cars

CHICAGO - Three Calumet City men were charged with throwing fireworks at Chicago police vehicles Monday in the Loop. Jiovanni Araujo, Yair Cruz-Roman and Guillermo Mota Jr., each face two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer after they allegedly tossed "pyrotechnic objects" at police vehicles around 3:55 a.m. in the 200 block of North Columbus Drive, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Man arrested after stolen gun found during traffic stop

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after a loaded, stolen gun was found in his possession during a traffic stop. Officers of the University of Illinois Police Department pulled over a car for speeding near California and Busey Avenues at 5 a.m. After smelling an odor of marijuana in the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
1470 WMBD

Brookfield Zoo placed on lockdown

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Berwyn man charged with stealing merchandise from Chicago beauty stores

CHICAGO - A suburban man has been charged with stealing merchandise from Chicago beauty stores earlier this year. Jaheim Jackson, 20, of Berwyn, faces two felony counts of retail theft for merchandise over $300. Chicago police arrested Jackson Wednesday after they identified him as the person who entered beauty stores...
CHICAGO, IL

