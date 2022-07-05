ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

By Editors
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article6 dead, dozens wounded in shooting at July 4th parade near Chicago. Six people were killed and at least 30 injured as gunfire and chaos shattered a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago. Later in the day, police arrested a 22-year-old man Monday evening after a...

Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia's capital

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Richmond, Virginia, said Wednesday that they thwarted a planned July 4 mass shooting after receiving a tip that led to arrests and the seizure of multiple guns — an announcement that came just two days after a deadly mass shooting on the holiday in a Chicago suburb.
RICHMOND, VA
Bullet Fired From Across Lake Kills Ohio Woman Sitting on Her Couch

A 26-year-old woman from Akron, Ohio, was struck by a bullet that came from across the lake in front of her home and through her front window while she was relaxing on the couch, 3News WKYC reports. Akron police arrived at Chelsea Jones’ house around 11:55 p.m. Monday, where they found Jones with a gunshot wound to the head. “It appears the bullet came through the front window,” according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Investigators ultimately found bullet casings on a boat dock near the Summit Lake Community Center, located on the other side of the lake. Jones later died from her injuries Tuesday afternoon after being taken to a hospital. Akron police and the medical examiner’s office are continuing to investigate the incident.
AKRON, OH
Police: About 50 arrested during protest over fatal OIS in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police said Monday evening that “approximately 50 adults” were arrested and that officers used tear gas during the previous night’s protests over the police killing of Jayland Walker. A release from a department spokesman said that the people were arrested on various...
AKRON, OH
25-year-old woman shot in the head in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head late Monday evening while inside her home, Akron police said. Officers said it appears an unknown person shot a gun nearby and the bullet went through the victim’s front window in the 1600 block of Summit Lake Blvd. just before midnight.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Akron Police not reporting use of force cases to public database

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron’s police chief has spoken of increasing trust and accountability in light of the deadly police shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker. But 19 Investigates found one place where they could improve their transparency as a department. We found Akron Police Department is not reporting use...
AKRON, OH

