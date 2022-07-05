Independence Day parade draws Rio Rancho crowds

*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include comments from the city ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From a staple for New Mexico nightlife to Albuquerque’s newest library, the transformation from Caravan Nightclub to the International District Library is complete. The project took six years – and here’s how it happened. A stage for Hurricane, Pride, […]
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 8 – July 14 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE – Kirtland will celebrate military retirees of all service branches during the 2022 Retiree Appreciation Week July 11-15. The Kirtland Retiree Activities Office has a full schedule of activities and services for military retirees and their dependents, with events including information fairs, a free movie showing, bowling, and a golf tournament for Airmen and retirees, according to a news release.
The future of The War Room is to expand to Rio Rancho. In 2021, owners Jose Garcia and Jason Howells opened The War Room School of Jiu Jitsu in Westside Albuquerque. “We’re just over a year now, and we couldn’t have scripted this any better,” said first degree black belt and Rio Rancho resident Jason Howells.
SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police and the Santa Fe Police Department investigated a possible bomb threat at 2800 Cerrillos Road. There was a shelter in place for the residents and people at Coronado Condominiums, but has since been removed. The departments investigated whether the threat was...
After being closed and totally rebuilt the City of Santa Fe has reopened the historic Bicentennial Pool. The public is being asked to reserve a place at the pool online. The pool was opened 40 years ago and the overhaul is the first since it was built. The kiddie pool...
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe says about 200 customers are experiencing discolored water. The city says it can happen for a number of reasons, including a water line break and fire hydrant flushing. The utility team is working to pinpoint the cause of the issue and hopes to have it resolved […]
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Renovations to the Bicentennial Pool in Santa Fe are officially complete. Officials hosted a ribbon-cutting for the $2.3 million project on Wednesday. The pool was shut down in 2020 because of major leaks. The improvements include a new lap pool, new decking, and landscaping around the pools, as well as a host […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Who’s green chile cheeseburger cuisine will reign supreme? The New Mexico State Fair is asking that question for the return of one of its most popular competitions at the New Mexico State Fair: an Iron Chef-like, green chile cheeseburger cook-off. The State Fair is...
Michael Toya is following in the footsteps of his ancestors. The Jemez Pueblo artist braved the elements for three months as he completed a large-scale mural on the outside of the Nativo Lodge in Albuquerque. “I’ve never done a mural or anything to this magnitude or scale,” Toya says. “At...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mayor’s office is looking for a new way to tackle this issue here at Coronado Park after it’s been an issue for years and even had a deadly shooting here last month. They say that the answer is not cut and dry. “That is why we are revisiting our approach to homelessness and to encampments. Now when we’re all looking for answers, the only answer in this situation all across the country is an all the above approach,” said Mayor Tim Keller last month at the State of the City address.
Rio Rancho is in the top five for total sales of cannabis. The city racked up $1.64 million in total sales with medical weighing in at $924,781 and adult use reaching $716,053, according to the Cannabis Control Division of the Regulation and Licensing Department. Recreational cannabis became legal June 29...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People living near San Pedro and Eastern in Southeast Albuquerque are fed up. They say they’ve complained about an abandoned convenience center time and time again and they’ve gotten no help from the city. Now they’re demanding answers. It was once a convenience store and gas station, but today it’s completely empty. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beer is still flowing at 377 Brewery near Gibson and Yale in southeast Albuquerque, but it’s definitely costing more to make it. The owner, Cliff Sandoval, says the war in Ukraine has created a price hike for their beer since both Russia and Ukraine are two of the world’s top wheat […]
Editor’s note: These records identify those arrested, cited or given a summons within a specified period of time, including the charges as documented by the Rio Rancho Police Department. The City of Rio Rancho no longer provides arrest records for juveniles. Defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty. Anyone...
This New Mexico staple is celebrating a big birthday. Blake’s Lotaburger has been serving fresh and delicious burgers, burritos, and more for seven decades. They have over 70 locations across the state and they are known as they go to for quality food. Blake’s has been working on big plans to party for their birthday. Blake Chanslor flipped the first Lotaburger in Albuquerque at their first location on San Mateo on a Saturday 70-years-ago. This year on Saturday, July 9 they will be hosting seven events across New Mexico.
The mayor of New Mexico’s largest city says his administration is revisiting how it addresses homeless encampments. Coronado Park, located north of downtown Albuquerque, hosts a large group of regular campers and requires biweekly cleanups. Amid increasing criticism from the public and some city councilors about unsanctioned camp sites,...
The Mariachi Spectacular is back. The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce has formed its Convention and Tourism Department to work to globally promote Albuquerque as the top event destination. They host a number of events throughout the year and they are getting ready for a stunning event. The Mariachi Spectacular...
