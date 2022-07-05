ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Pope prays for victims in US July 4 parade shooting

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago

ROME — Pope Francis called Tuesday for a rejection of violence and respect for life as he mourned the dead from the “senseless shooting” during an Independence...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Jewish communities in San Antonio suspend gatherings due to FBI security alert

The Jewish Federation of San Antonio says it has suspended all gatherings after being warned of “potential threat” by the FBI.The federation posted the security alert on Saturday afternoon that security staff at synagogues and community centres had been placed on the “highest alert”.“In an abundance of caution, we are taking all appropriate steps to ensure the safety of the community,” the organisation said in a Facebook post. “After communicating with all local synagogues and organizations, it was recommended that all formal Jewish gatherings be suspended until further notice.”Services at the Beth-El Temple in San Antonio have been suspended for the Sabbath.The federation asked that any suspicious activity be reported to law enforcement. Read More Boris Johnson loyalist shouts 'wait and see' at protesters outside Downing StreetTexas officials ID all but 6 of 53 migrant truck victimsCowboys criticized over deal with gun-themed coffee company
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
59K+
Followers
63K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy