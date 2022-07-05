Pope prays for victims in US July 4 parade shooting

The Jewish Federation of San Antonio says it has suspended all gatherings after being warned of “potential threat” by the FBI.The federation posted the security alert on Saturday afternoon that security staff at synagogues and community centres had been placed on the “highest alert”.“In an abundance of caution, we are taking all appropriate steps to ensure the safety of the community,” the organisation said in a Facebook post. “After communicating with all local synagogues and organizations, it was recommended that all formal Jewish gatherings be suspended until further notice.”Services at the Beth-El Temple in San Antonio have been suspended for the Sabbath.The federation asked that any suspicious activity be reported to law enforcement. Read More Boris Johnson loyalist shouts 'wait and see' at protesters outside Downing StreetTexas officials ID all but 6 of 53 migrant truck victimsCowboys criticized over deal with gun-themed coffee company

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 21 MINUTES AGO