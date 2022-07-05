ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park Mayor Reveals Personal Ties to Parade Attack Suspect

By Allison Quinn
 4 days ago
The mayor of Highland Park, Illinois, says she had personal ties to the alleged gunman in Monday’s Fourth of July parade massacre. “I know him as somebody who was a Cub Scout when I...

8-Year-Old Highland Park Victim’s Spinal Cord Severed by Gunman’s Bullet

An 8-year-old boy attending the Highland Park parade on the Fourth of July was shot and is now confirmed to be paralyzed from the waist down, a spokesperson for the family said Thursday. Cooper Roberts was shot in the chest by the gunman, with the bullet severing his spinal cord. He remains in “critical but stable” condition at an Illinois hospital, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. He was at the Monday parade with his family, including his mother and twin brother, who were also wounded during the shooting. Both are now recovering, and Cooper is still “fighting as hard as he can,” according to a GoFundMe set up to aid the Roberts family with medical and therapy costs. The boy, who is sedated and on a ventilator, has had to endure several surgeries so far, according to spokesperson Anthony Loizzi. “It’s going to be a new normal for him going forward,” Loizzi said.
CBS Chicago

Suspect had prior contact with police before July 4 mass shooting, disguised self in women's clothes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Highland Park said the suspect in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting planned the attack for weeks, dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd and drove up to Wisconsin before being arrested.Police confirm a seventh victim has died as a result of injuries sustained from the mass shooting.  A high-ranking law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation released an image of 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III. Source tells CBS 2 the image was captured Monday after the shooting.  At an afternoon news conference, Christopher Covelli of...
