Austin-favorite Tex-Mex restaurant with island vibes on Lewisville Lake is the ideal staycation destination

LITTLE ELM, Texas (KDAF) — If you’re looking for an island getaway without the airfare, the vibes at Hula Hut will satisfy those cravings. Overlooking Lewisville Lake, the Austin-favorite Tex-Mex restaurant has a premiere patio overlooking its own mini-lake accented by an enormous volcano feature, boats, ducks swimming about and more.

The iconic Hula Hut lake overlooking Lake Lewisville.

Inside the Hula Hut kitchen, they serve just about every dish with fresh handmade tortillas. Their bar serves tropical drinks and all the classics.

Get a feel for the island vibes at Hula Hut in Little Elm, Texas here.

While their iconic volcano feature is currently out of order, the feature and its lake offer the perfect backdrop for any spring, summer or fall evening.