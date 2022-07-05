ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Jordan will grace the cover of NBA 2K23's special editions

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NxsxF_0gVNmY2h00

Basketball icon Michael Jordan will be the cover star of NBA 2K23’s special editions.

On Tuesday, 2K announced the Michael Jordan Edition and Championship Edition of NBA 2K23. Not only that, but the legendary Jordan Challenges are coming back with this installment, where the goal is to re-create 15 legendary moments from Jordan’s career. 10 of these challenges come straight from NBA 2K11, while the remaining 5 will be all-new. It’s all quite fitting, given that 23 was the six-time NBA World Champion’s jersey number for several teams.

“After making 23 the most recognizable number in sports, it was only fitting that for NBA 2K23 we introduce the Michael Jordan Edition,” Alfie Brody, vice president of global marketing strategy for NBA 2K, said in a press release.

Check out the screenshots below to see Michael Jordan’s in-game models. There are two variants: one from the 1980s and another more akin to his 1990s look—the latter representing his iconic era of playing with Bugs Bunny.

There’s also a better look at both the Michael Jordan Edition and Championship Editions below.

2K also confirmed that NBA 2K23 will release on Sept. 9, 2023. No platform information yet, but PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC are safe bets. At least, going off of the previous installment‘s release pipeline. Fingers crossed for a Sega Dreamcast port.

Pre-orders for NBA 2K23 begin July 7, 2022. The Standard and Digital Deluxe editions will have another yet-to-be-revealed cover star. 2K will reveal that athlete once pre-orders go live.

If you somehow missed out on NBA 2K22, it’s currently free via Xbox Game Pass.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

