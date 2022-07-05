ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

1 woman rescued after fire in Winston-Salem on Clark Avenue

wfmynews2.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe woman is being treated after...

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Cement truck overturns on I-40 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A cement truck overturned on Interstate 40 east in Winston-Salem on Friday morning, according to Winston-Salem police. The crash happened at mile marker 196. The North Carolina Department of Transportation reports that one of two lanes had to be shut down starting at about 8:43...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Accidents
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
wfmynews2.com

Burlington man arrested in connection with Maple Ave. shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested after shooting a man in Burlington over the weekend, according to a police report. The Burlington Police Department said 33-year-old Millard Hanibal Levi Elswick of Burlington is being accused of shooting and injuring 31-year-old Christopher Shawn Bailey Sunday night. Officers said they...
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro crash seriously injures pedestrian

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit by a car in Greensboro Thursday night. Authorities gave notification of the crash around 11:25 p.m. It happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, between Julian Street and Broad Avenue. Police say the pedestrian hit has serious injuries. The identities of the...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro woman killed as vehicle drove into race’s starting area at Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, driver charged with death by vehicle

LINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman is dead after a vehicle plowed into the starting area of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games‘ footrace, and a man has been charged in connection to the crash, according to a Highway Patrol news release. Starting around 5 p.m Thursday, runners and spectators began filling the area around […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident
WXII 12

Asheboro man killed in late night crash, troopers say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Late Thursday night, an Asheboro man was killed in a crash, troopers said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The State Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash at 10 p.m. on Bell Simmons Road near US 220 Business in Randolph County.
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

2 shootings in Asheboro leave 3 victims with injuries, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have not released many details about two shootings that took place on Thursday. Asheboro police say the first happened at the intersection of Frank Street and Cross Street. It involved two victims. The second shooting took place on Stowe Avenue and involved one victim. Police do not have any information […]
ASHEBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Pick-up truck crashes into fence around Graham Confederate monument

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are looking for information after a driver crashed into the fence around Graham’s downtown Confederate monument. Police say a white pick-up truck with ladder racks hit the fence surrounding the statue in Court Square at 4:26 a.m. on Wednesday. The truck then drove away. Security cameras were able to capture an image of the scene.
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Fatal crash closes NC-87 in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fatal crash on NC-87 in Alamance County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Department of Transportation. NCSHP say they got a report of a two-vehicle crash on NC-87 at 2:58 p.m. One person was killed as a result of the crash. […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Reidsville native killed in crash on NC 87 in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has revealed the identity of the person killed in a fatal Alamance County crash. Carol Martin-Barnett, 56, of Reidsville was driving north on NC-87 in a Mercedes Benz E550 and drove off of the road and struck a tree, NCDPS said. Simultaneously, a 2021 […]
BURLINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy