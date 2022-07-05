1 woman rescued after fire in Winston-Salem on Clark Avenue

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A cement truck overturned on Interstate 40 east in Winston-Salem on Friday morning, according to Winston-Salem police. The crash happened at mile marker 196. The North Carolina Department of Transportation reports that one of two lanes had to be shut down starting at about 8:43...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a crash involving a Greensboro police officer in a marked patrol vehicle, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At about 7:45 p.m. on June 1, officers responded to a crash involving police equipment at the intersection of West Market Street and Marshall Smith Road. Police say […]
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dealing with “serious injuries” following being thrown from a vehicle that she was holding onto during a dispute with her girlfriend, according to the High Point Police Department. Officers came to the 1200 block of Tarrant Road at 11:34 p.m. on Thursday after getting a report of […]
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a fiery crash along Bell Simmons Road in Asheboro, according to Highway Patrol. At 10:10 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a crash on Bell Simmons Road, about 1/10 of a mile west of U.S. 220 Business south. Police say a...
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested after shooting a man in Burlington over the weekend, according to a police report. The Burlington Police Department said 33-year-old Millard Hanibal Levi Elswick of Burlington is being accused of shooting and injuring 31-year-old Christopher Shawn Bailey Sunday night. Officers said they...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit by a car in Greensboro Thursday night. Authorities gave notification of the crash around 11:25 p.m. It happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, between Julian Street and Broad Avenue. Police say the pedestrian hit has serious injuries. The identities of the...
LINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman is dead after a vehicle plowed into the starting area of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games‘ footrace, and a man has been charged in connection to the crash, according to a Highway Patrol news release. Starting around 5 p.m Thursday, runners and spectators began filling the area around […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a driver led them on a chase after sitting at a stoplight for several light cycles Friday morning. Police said it all started around 8 a.m. on North Church Street. Police said several people called about a driver sitting at a light and not moving, despite the light changing.
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Late Thursday night, an Asheboro man was killed in a crash, troopers said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The State Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash at 10 p.m. on Bell Simmons Road near US 220 Business in Randolph County.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Neighbors living along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Greensboro are saying speeding and driving with only the parking lights on caused a Greensboro police officer to hit a woman trying to cross the street. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. A spokesperson with the Greensboro Police Department tells […]
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have not released many details about two shootings that took place on Thursday. Asheboro police say the first happened at the intersection of Frank Street and Cross Street. It involved two victims. The second shooting took place on Stowe Avenue and involved one victim. Police do not have any information […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is being praised as a hero by his neighbors after they said he rushed over and saved his neighbor's life from her burning home. Winston-Salem fire officials said that they received a call about the house fire on Clark Avenue, near West 14th Street, on Tuesday just after 10 a.m.
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are looking for information after a driver crashed into the fence around Graham’s downtown Confederate monument. Police say a white pick-up truck with ladder racks hit the fence surrounding the statue in Court Square at 4:26 a.m. on Wednesday. The truck then drove away. Security cameras were able to capture an image of the scene.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fatal crash on NC-87 in Alamance County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Department of Transportation. NCSHP say they got a report of a two-vehicle crash on NC-87 at 2:58 p.m. One person was killed as a result of the crash. […]
BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington community is searching for answers after officers found 54-year-old Tracy Brown dead in a front yard on Foster Street. Police said Brown was shot and died on the scene. News 2 spoke with neighbors on Foster Street who knew Brown well. "If you needed...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 46-year-old woman has died after being attacked by two pit bulls that she was dogsitting on Thursday morning. Trena Peed was dogsitting for two pit bulls when she let them out of the backyard of her home on Vance Street near Downtown Greensboro and South Elm-Eugene Street at around 2:00 […]
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has revealed the identity of the person killed in a fatal Alamance County crash. Carol Martin-Barnett, 56, of Reidsville was driving north on NC-87 in a Mercedes Benz E550 and drove off of the road and struck a tree, NCDPS said. Simultaneously, a 2021 […]
A Burlington man who was a bystander involved in a fatal crash along N.C. Highway 54 in Graham in March of this year is suing the deceased driver’s estate and two other defendants for injuries he claims to have sustained. Carlos Ernesto Cuellar of Burlington has filed a lawsuit...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three juveniles were arrested on Wednesday afternoon after shots were fired at a person driving with his teen son in the vehicle, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 3:47 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to the 2800 block of Waughtown Street when they were told people were […]
Comments / 0