CHARLOTTE — Birthdays are meant to be celebrated and Charlotte-based Krispy Kreme has a sweet offer for its fan to mark its 85th year. Beginning Monday, every participating Krispy Kreme shop in the U.S. will randomly select multiple guests each day through Thursday to receive a Krispy Kreme 85th birthday card worth free original glazed doughnuts for a year — one dozen per month through June 2023. A total of 8,500 people will win a year’s worth of free doughnuts.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO