Call Of Duty DMZ Is Not A Free-To-Play Title, Report Says

By Grace Benfell
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty's upcoming DMZ mode is not a free-to-play Warzone offering, and is instead included with Modern Warfare 2, according to a new report. Unnamed sources in a report from Try Hard Guides express frustration with the lack of clarity and emphasize that expectations should be tempered. One...

